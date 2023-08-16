



Amazon Music Unlimited is getting another price hike, and this one affects people who pay for the music service and Amazon’s Prime subscription.

The cost of Amazon Music Unlimited’s individual plan for Prime members will go up from $8.99 to $9.99 per month, according to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. The price of the family plan for Prime members is going up, too, increasing from $15.99 to $16.99 per month.

The costs of the annual plans for individuals and families that are Prime subscribers are increasing as well, each by $10, THR says. That means the annual individual plan will now cost $99 per year, while the family plan will cost $169 per year.

Amazon spokesperson Rebecca Silverstein confirmed the changes to The Verge. Silverstein also said that new customers will begin seeing the new price “plus applicable taxes” on Tuesday and that existing customers will see the new price on their first bill “on or after” September 19th. (I’m still seeing the old $8.99 price on this Amazon Music Unlimited page, but I suspect that will roll over sometime soon.)

Update August 15th, 7:28PM ET: Added context from Amazon.





