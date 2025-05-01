



Amazon (AMZN) hasn’t always been the first place I go for fashion. Maybe some basic clothing items, but definitely not anything luxury.

I’m more likely to grab batteries or dog treats than browse for designer heels — and I know I’m not alone.

For some reason, buying a Dolce & Gabbana bag on Amazon has always felt…wrong.

Despite its dominance in nearly every category, Amazon has struggled to break into high-end retail.

But it looks like that may be changing.

Now, Amazon is making a fresh move into luxury — this time with help from the major leagues.

Amazon is bringing in Saks for its luxury expertise. Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Amazon teams with Saks to capture luxury retail market

This week, Amazon and Saks Fifth Avenue announced a new partnership to launch “Saks on Amazon,” a luxury-focused online storefront.

Saks will curate the product selection, while Amazon provides the digital platform and broad customer reach. The Saks on Amazon storefront will feature a curated assortment of luxury fashion, with plans to expand its offerings over time.

It’s a strategic pivot for Amazon.

The tech giant’s previous attempt at launching its own luxury platform in 2020 struggled to gain traction.

Luxury brands were cautious about associating with Amazon’s mass-market image, and shoppers weren’t entirely convinced, either.

By partnering with a trusted name in luxury retail, Amazon may sidestep some of the brand perception issues that previously held it back.

Saks, in turn, gets access to Amazon’s enormous customer base without compromising its upscale brand positioning.

Amazon and Saks could reshape online luxury retail

This partnership signals that Amazon still sees major potential in the luxury category, but knows it needs a new approach.

Instead of building a standalone luxury platform, Amazon is embedding Saks directly into its ecosystem, offering convenience without diluting the Saks brand.

Meanwhile, Saks retains control over its brand and product curation, helping to preserve the elevated experience luxury shoppers expect.

On paper, it’s a win-win.

The move also highlights a broader trend: rather than fighting e-commerce giants, some traditional retailers are finding ways to collaborate and leverage the strengths of both worlds.

It’s still early days — and luxury shoppers remain a discerning crowd. But if “Saks on Amazon” succeeds, it could reshape how high-end fashion and mass digital platforms coexist.

