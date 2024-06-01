Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Summer is finally here, which means it’s time for a brand new Amazon Prime Day. Although the official dates are still under wraps for now, Amazon has confirmed that this year’s Prime Day will take place in July once again. In addition, this will be Amazon’s 10th Prime Day event (including things like Big Deal Days) so there’s a bit of extra pizazz around the sale this year. If you’re new to the Amazon world and don’t know what Prime Day is, it’s a special event held every year that features all kinds of blow-out, door-buster deals on things like TVs, home and garden supplies, outdoor grills, tech accessories, dash cams, portable car jump starters and much, much more. The sale caters to Prime members, but in general, you’ll likely be able to find a lot more deals than usual on the website whether you’re a Prime subscriber or not. If you’d like to give a Prime subscription a go to see what the hype is all about, though, you can actually sign up for a 30-day free trial right here.

Although the true onslaught of deals won’t start until July, there are plenty of early deals to be had right now. We’ve gathered up some of our favorites below. Don’t forget to check Autoblog for official Prime Day dates once they’re released as well as coverage on all the best deals to come from the event.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

The official dates are still a secret, but Amazon has revealed that Prime Day will be happening in July again this year, just like last year. Amazon’s cheeky use of the word “dates” in its official announcement implies that, like last year, the sale this year will be a multi-day event. Even if you’re not an Amazon shopper, you can probably expect most of your favorite retailers like REI, Walmart and more to be featuring competing sales around this time period as well, all of which we’ll be covering here at Autoblog.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest and best sale event of the year. Recently, Amazon has been shifting the official language more toward “Amazon Prime Day event,” but it will always just be Prime Day in our hearts. The event primarily focuses on special deals just for Amazon Prime members and is often one of the best times of the year to save on all kinds of tech, appliance, car gear, gadgets and more.

How to prep for Amazon Prime Day?

Putting in a little bit of prep for Prime Day is recommended, since once the event finally arrives, it can be overwhelming. Have a good idea of what you want to buy well ahead of time (Amazon’s Wish List feature is great for this) to help stay focused. Also, keeping a price tracker tool in your bookmarks bar can be helpful as well. CamelCamelCamel is a great one as it can quickly and easily monitor price changes for any product on Amazon all year ’round and even alert you when a desired item gets discounted. And of course, make sure you bookmark Autoblog and we can do all the hard work for you to keep you up on all the latest deals.

ROMANTICIST 26pcs Grilling Accessories Kit – $29.74 (15% off) Includes 1 multi-task spatula, 1 fork, 1 knife, 1 tongs, 1 basting brush, 1 grill mitts, 1 meat injector, 1 instant thermometer, 1 waiter's corkscrew, 1 grill brush with scraper, 1 extra brush head, 2 shakers for salt and pepper, 4 BBQ skewers, 8 corn holders, 1 durable zipper bag



