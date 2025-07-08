The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day is here, and it’s one of the biggest shopping events of the year. Happening July 8-11, this four-day (yes, four-day day!) sale features deep discounts across every category–from everyday beauty and personal care brands like Dove and L’Oréal to splurge-worthy finds from Dyson, Apple, and Smeg. Whether you’re shopping for everyday essentials or big-ticket items, now is the time to save. Not a Prime member? Sign up to get exclusive access to all the deals, plus enjoy fast, free shipping, streaming entertainment, and more. Read on for our top picks from this year’s epic sale.

Home deals

31% off

Fueled by a two-horsepower motor and aircraft-grade stainless steel blades, this kitchen workhorse blends, heats, chops, and purées with pro-level power–complete with variable speed control and self-cleaning ease in just 60 seconds.

23% off

Crafted from durable, chip-resistant porcelain with a classic silhouette and glossy white finish, this 12-piece set delivers everyday elegance. Bonus: they’re microwave, oven, and dishwasher safe for fuss-free sipping.

15% off

Designed with a 3-stage HEPA filtration system, this whisper-quiet purifier traps pet dander, allergens, and odors fast–perfect for fresher air and happier lungs in any room of the house.

41% off

Vintage vibes meet modern tech with this chrome-accented toaster featuring six browning levels, extra-wide slots, and reheat/defrost functions, all wrapped in iconic retro design.

32% off

Engineered to glide in all directions with a slim, swiveling head, this lightweight cordless vacuum tackles dust and debris on hard floors–then stores flat in tight spaces.

Tech deals

46% off

From rich, custom-tuned acoustics to personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, these Beats headphones will give you a luxe, studio-worthy sound experience complete with adaptive noise cancelling, seamless Apple and Android pairing, and up to 40 hours of wireless playtime.

20% off

This ultra-bright OLED monitor brings your games to life with vivid colour, deep blacks, and smooth, tear-free motion. Switch between high-res detail or ultra-fast speed for the ultimate gaming experience.

30% off

Sleek and smart, this Apple Watch Series 10 features a stunning 30% larger display, advanced health insights, workout tracking, cellular freedom, and safety innovations – all in a lighter, more comfortable design that’s tough, fast-charging and proudly carbon neutral.

46% off

The eufy X10 Pro Omni vacuums and mops with 8,000Pa suction, dual spinning pads, and AI-powered obstacle avoidance. It self-empties, washes, and dries mop pads, delivering a deep, hands-free clean with smart mapping and auto-lift over carpets.

16% off

Armed with a brushless motor and 25-foot kink-resistant hose, this powerful pressure washer blasts through grime on decks, driveways, and siding with pro-grade force.

Beauty deals

23% off

Packed with feathery volume and dramatic length, this silky formula glides on with a soft wavy brush that lifts every lash–no flakes, no clumps, just all-day flutter.

30% off

Built with double ceramic barrels for even heat and frizz-free curls, this iron delivers soft waves fast–with 30 heat settings and instant heat-up for salon styling at home.

53% off

Indulge with these cooling gel patches infused with hyaluronic acid and amino acids. They target dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines, delivering a spa-like under-eye refresh in just 15 minutes.

33% off

This all-in-one tool dries and styles with powerful airflow and five versatile attachments–curl, straighten, volumize, or smooth with no heat damage. Lightweight, fast, and perfect for every hair type.

17% off

Infused with skin-brightening vitamin C and smoothing BHA, this body wash gently exfoliates while leaving skin fresh, hydrated, and glowing post-shower–what’s not to love?

Personal care & wellness

14% off

These textured, water-resistant foam tiles click together like a puzzle to create cushioned, non-slip floors—perfect for home gyms, playrooms, and recovery zones.

18% off

Engineered with NanoTech precision blades and SkinComfort rings, this sleek shaver adapts to every curve for a close, irritation-free shave, even on seven-day stubble.

29% off

Packed with clean, zero-sugar hydration support, this made-in-Canada blend helps replenish minerals and fuel recovery–no artificial sweeteners, just balanced refreshment.

17% off

This high-performance percussion massage device delivers up to 3,200 strikes per minute, deep-tissue relief, and three-speed settings. Lightweight, quiet, and cordless, it’s ideal for fast muscle recovery, improved circulation, and post-workout relaxation.

42% off

This smart scale tracks 16 body metrics—including weight, body fat, muscle mass, heart rate—with Wi‑Fi/Bluetooth and sleek glass design. And it syncs to EufyLife and Apple/Google Fitness for easy trend monitoring.

Kids & family deals

34% off

From baby’s first ride to big-kid carpools, this 5-in-1 car seat grows with your child from infancy to age 12, offering seamless transitions through every stage.

20% off

The DJI Mini 4 Pro is a super-light drone that captures stunning 4K video and sharp 48MP photos. It flies up to 45 minutes, avoids obstacles on its own, and comes with extra batteries and a controller.

19% off

Build, balance, and laugh together as you test your steady hands–just try not to topple the tower! Perfect for game night with kids and adults alike.

27% off

Build and display an authentic 275-piece Ferrari model in your home. Perfect for F1 fans and builders 10 and over, it includes a driver minifigure and detailed design for hours of fun and a sleek keepsake.

15% off

The Gyrocopters Flash 6.0 is a lightweight, foldable electric scooter with a smooth ride and speeds up to 30 km/h. Perfect for adults and teens, it offers easy app controls, solid tires, and reliable safety features for fun rides around town.

