(Reuters) -Amazon’s healthcare business will be divided into six new units as part of a restructuring effort after the company lost a handful of top health executives in recent months, CNBC reported on Friday, citing the company.

The company has been working on an overhaul for the past several months, the report said, adding that the online retailer has not conducted any broad layoffs as part of the plan.

Amazon’s chief medical officer, Sunita Mishra, stepped down last month and another top executive, Aaron Martin, who has been the vice president of the healthcare unit, is also set to step down, the report said.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The e-commerce giant has been expanding into the healthcare industry for years, starting with the acquisition of PillPack for $750 million in 2018 and the launch of Amazon Pharmacy in 2020.

Amazon bought One Medical for about $3.9 billion in 2023 to gain access to primary care clinics and a membership model.

This reorganization follows a series of executive departures, including Vin Gupta, who served as chief medical officer of Amazon Pharmacy, and Trent Green, the CEO of One Medical.

In February 2024, Amazon eliminated 115 jobs across its healthcare units, Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services, said in a letter to employees. A person cited by Business Insider, which first reported the job cuts, estimated up to 400 employees could lose their jobs.

