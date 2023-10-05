AMAZON’S popular streaming device, the Fire TV stick, is currently 33% cheaper on the lead-up to Amazon Prime Day.

Shoppers are rushing to get their hands on the Fire Stick since it’s now just £30 rather than the usual £45.

1 Amazon has cut the price of the Amazon Fire Stick by 33%.

We always keep a close eye on Amazon’s best sellers page to find what the most popular deals are.

This product is currently sitting at the number 6 spot, so it is safe to say it’s going down an absolute treat after its price reduction.

While it’s not quite Amazon Prime Day, the online retail giant has slashed prices across a huge variety of products to pump everyone up for the big day, so make sure you check out our Amazon device deals page to nab yourself something on the cheaper side.

Many of us are aware of what the Fire Stick does at this point. However, if you’re not well versed, here’s a quick run-through of what you get out of it.

After simply popping it into the HDMI port of a TV, you can turn any monitor or older television into a smart telly. Rather than dealing with older, more clunky interfaces, you get access to Amazon’s sleek and tidy one.

Luckily, if you need a step-by-step guide, we have an article on how to turn your TV into a smart TV to help you out.

Those who have had previous iterations of the device will be glad to know this one is 50% more powerful for faster streaming.

Alexa comes built-in, so if you’ve got an Echo or other Amazon Alexa-compatible device, it will slot nicely into your home’s ecosystem.

You’re not limited to just Amazon streaming services; as long as you have a membership, you also get access to apps including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Now and Disney+ – never run out of options.

If you are an Amazon Prime member, there’s more than just Prime Day to get excited about since members get unlimited access to thousands of films and TV episodes.

Speaking of Prime Day, here’s a reminder that it’s a week away, and there are a lot more deals heading your way if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

