ALEXA fans shouldn’t miss an incredible 60% discount on one of Amazon’s newest smart speakers.

Shoppers on the Amazon site are currently rushing to buy the Echo Pop for £17.99: that’s its cheapest price yet.

1 The Echo Pop was released earlier this year and has fallen to an all-time low price

We’re a week away from the retailer’s second Prime Day sale of the year – but this deal is available to everyone, not just Amazon Prime members.

We saw the glitzy-looking Echo Pop hit the market earlier this year with an RRP of £44.99.

The current sale price of £17.99 is the lowest price we’ve seen so far and a seriously impressive proposition.

That being said, Amazon routinely slashes prices across its range of smart devices, so this latest wave of deals isn’t too much of a surprise.

In fact, we’d go so far as to say you should never buy an Amazon device at full price, since the price drops are always substantial.

The Echo Pop is a kind of twist on the standard Echo Dot, which is currently 60% cheaper and costs £21.99.

It’s a little cheaper – including at sale price – and comes in a different range of colours: lavender, teal, charcoal and glacier white.

The Pop will find a great home on any work surface or bookshelve – but we reckon it’s a particularly good shout for any kids who are after an Alexa-powered smart speaker for their bedrooms.

Shoppers have left a wealth of largely positive reviews on Amazon, with one shopper calling it a ‘fantastic upgrade’, adding that Pop ‘understands and picks my voice up in a room with a noisy TV.’

Voice control is, of course, central to the appeal of Amazon’s Echo speaker range: you can get these handy devices to relay the weather, set timers, answer questions and operate other smart devices.

A word of caution, however: Amazon Prime Day is now less than week away, and we’re confident the Pop and other devices on offer will still be on sale then.

However, by that point they’ll probably only be available for Prime subscribers.

So if you’re not signed up to Amazon’s Prime scheme and you’d sooner not, make sure you buy the Pop now.

