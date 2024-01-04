ONE thing is almost guaranteed with the New Year in the UK, and that’s torrential downpour which creates unpleasant conditions for mould and dampness to thrive.

Luckily, Amazon has slashed the price of the Humilabs Dehumidifier by 27%, causing the price to tumble down to just £116.99 from 159.99.

Protect your home with the Humilabs 12L Dehumidifier that's 27% less on Amazon

With the poorer weather conditions, you’ll want to get your hands on a dehumidifier, as it’s a great way to combat mould growth in rooms that suffer from dampness, and the best part is it won’t run up your electricity bill.

However, it isn’t a case of one-size-fits-all with dehumidifiers: the one you pick will depend on how badly the room is suffering and the amount of space that needs to be tackled.

The Humilabs Dehumidifier is capable of removing up to 12 litres of excess moisture from the surrounding environment, so if you’re looking for a reliable workhorse, you’ve found it.

If you ever need to set it up in a different room around the home, it’s easily moveable with 4 wheels.

In terms of functionality, there are 3 modes: intelligent mode, which reduces energy consumption and daily use; continuous mode for larger tasks; and sleeping mode, which causes the device to turn off after 24 hours, so you don’t need to check up on it constantly.

At 38 decibels, your dehumidifier won’t make substantial noise. A quick search shows that most refrigerators operate at a noise level of 50 decibels.

Since there are a few factors that impact the size and type you’ll want, it may be worth having a look through our best dehumidifiers article to see how 10 of the best function when we put them to the test.

Additionally, seeing as the sun isn’t out for very long and hanging out clothes to dry isn’t an effective option, you may also want to have a browse through our best-heated clothes airers for help with the Sunday wash.

Customers on Amazon clearly see the appeal in protecting their homes, as it has over 2,000 reviews and an excellent 4.4-star rating.

One shopper praises it for its ‘good quality’, noting it’s also ‘not too loud’ when it comes to collecting condensation it has ‘excellent performance’.

Another noted, ‘overall, if you’re looking for a decent quality, excellent performing dehumidifier to keep your house free from moisture or to help drying times, then this is a great choice.’

As the UK is likely to continue its streak of wet weather for the foreseeable future, you may be interested in picking up an excellent value umbrella that’s been reduced to just £9.

You’ll also be able to find more deals and sales on a variety of home goods over on our shopping home hub.

Humilabs 12L/Day Day Dehumidifier, £116.99 (was £159.99) – buy from Amazon

