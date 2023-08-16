AFTER a new phone without the crazy price tag? We’ve got a pixel-perfect treat for you.

Android phones are generally a good way for you to get your hands on some of the latest technology without having to fork out the insanely high costs of flagship devices from companies like Apple.

When a device such as this has such a substantial price drop, it’s no surprise Amazon shoppers are snatching it up. That’s why it’s at the Number 6 spot on Amazon’s best-selling mobiles and smartphones list.

Don’t let the smaller price tag fool you: Google packs their smartphones with ample features and tech to ensure it still competes with the household names like Apple and Samsung.

Taking a look at what this phone has to offer, despite the budget price tag it’s an impressive-looking piece of tech that’s less than 2 years old and far from outdated.

It’s smart, secure and powerful with Google’s personally designed Tensor chip, the first made by the search engine powerhouse.

With an adaptive battery feature, this device will last as long as you do, providing you with up to 24 hours of battery time as it learns your favourite apps using less battery on the ones you don’t use.

A lot of us are concerned with the quality of cameras since we always want to look our best. The Google Pixel 6a makes faces sharper with its face unblur feature and removes all those pesky photobombers with its Magic Eraser tool.

All those features would be useless if the battery took ages to charge and was constantly going to die. Luckily, that’s been covered with fast charging. You can plug your device in for a couple of minutes for hours of power.

If you’re a traveller and love to visit other countries, this device is the perfect companion. With its Live Translate, you can chat in 11 different languages as it interprets face-to-face conversations and translates signs straight from your Pixel.

The Google Pixel 6a is Google’s answer to the iPhone SE 3 but is notably cheaper than Apple’s product. If you’re more knowledgeable about Apple products and would like some more information on the Google device, check out our iPhone SE3 vs Google Pixel 6a article.

We love knowing what customers had to say about their fantastic 4.4-star phone. One shopper called the device a ‘quality all-rounder’, with another praising the ‘superb screen resolution and photos’. The last review we looked at called the product an ‘amazing phone for the money’.

