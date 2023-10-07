Prime Day isn’t until next week, but Amazon has dropped prices across its range of smart television in a stunning early-bird deal.

Shoppers are currently rushing to buy the retailer’s 43-inch Fire Omni 4-Series television for 45% less than usual: it’s dropped to just £299.99.

1 The 43-inch set in Amazon’s 4-Series Omni range has been slashed by £250 in an early-bird Prime Day deal

Amazon 43-inch 4-Series Omni TV, £299.99 (was £549.99) – buy here

With a matter of days until Prime Day kicks off, what makes this TV deal so eye-catching is that it’s available for to all buyers, not just those who are signed up to Prime.

If you thought Amazon Prime Day had already been and gone in 2023, you’d be right – that was back in July.

There is, however, a second sale kicking off next week: ‘Prime Big Deals Day’ is taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday (10th and 11th October).

But Amazon has already unleashed a huge wave of price drops across its smart devices, from Echo Dots and Ring Video Doorbells to Fire TV Sticks and, yes, its Fire televisions.

This £250 discount on the 43-inch model in the higher-end Omni series (which was launched earlier this year) is the best price we’ve seen yet.

And if we had to place bets, we’d say it won’t get any cheaper when Black Friday comes around at the end of November.

Budget-focussed shoppers who are looking for a TV that’s a little smaller should cast an eye over the discounts on Amazon’s entry-level 2-series range: the 32-inch model has fallen to £149.99 (was £249.99) and the 40-inch set has dropped to £229.99 (was £299.99).

But the really exciting TV deals here are those in the Omni range: these are sets that boast not just 4K but QLED screen tech (brighter colours, stronger contrasts).

These discounts stretch all the way up to the largest model, the 65-inch Omni, which has fallen from £999.99 to £699.99.

Across both ranges you get a 2023-released TV that comes with Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which sets you up with instance across to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and other apps and streaming services.

For an in-depth look at how the two tiers of tellies compare to one another, read our tech deals writer Tom Tyers’ Amazon Fire TV Omni Series vs Fire TV 4-Series explainer.

Like we say, these price drops are available to all, not just Amazon Prime members – but we have a feeling they won’t be when the two-day sale starts next Tuesday (10th October).

This is one of a huge number of offers Amazon is running on its smart tech at the moment – head to our Amazon device deals page for a round-up of what’s available.

If you’re not in the market for a new television and you’ve got streaming in mind instead, it’s definitely worth looking at the discounts available on Amazon’s range of Fire TV streaming sticks, with the cheapest now costing £29.99 (was £44.99).

