Amazon is warning Prime Video subscribers that they will soon see a limited number of ads while watching movies or TV shows — unless they’re willing to cough up another monthly fee.

In an email to subscribers this week, Amazon said it would begin to show “limited advertisements” on its main streaming platform on Jan. 29.

Customers can receive ad-free service if they are willing to pay an additional $2.99 per month.

“This will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time,” the company’s email said. “We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers.”

The email also contained a lengthy breakdown of various features available on Amazon Prime, which is best known for its free two-day shipping.

For US customers, Prime starts at $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

Prime Video is also available as a standalone service for $8.99 per month, or just under $12 if subscribers sign up for the new ad-free version.

Amazon first revealed its intention to include ads on Prime Video last September.







Prime Video will feature a limited number of ads unless subscribers pay $2.99 more a month. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

At the time, the E-commerce giant said the change would apply to customers based in the US, UK, Germany and Canada in early 2024 and eventually for those in France, Italy, Spain, Mexico and Australia later in the new year.

Amazon’s move is the latest sign of a growing trend among streamers who have sought to boost revenue with more ad placements.

In November, Netflix said its ad-supported version, which costs $6.99 per month, had surpassed 15 million subscribers.

The company also rolled out its first major US crackdown on password-sharing this year.

Other rivals, such as Disney Plus, Hulu and Max, also have ad-supported tiers in addition to more expensive ad-free service.