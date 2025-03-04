By Greg Bensinger

(Reuters) -Amazon.com has formed a new group focused on agentic artificial intelligence, according to an internal email viewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

The new group will be led by AWS executive Swami Sivasubramanian, the email, from AWS CEO Matt Garman, said. “Agentic AI has the potential to be the next multi-billion business for AWS,” Garman wrote. Sivasubramanian, previously vice president of AI and data, will report directly to Garman, according to the email.

Agentic AI is meant to automate tasks for users so that they do not have to prompt the systems to take actions for them. Amazon touted some of those capabilities last week in announcing an updated version of voice service Alexa set to be released later this month.

“We have the opportunity to help our customers innovate even faster and unlock more possibilities, and I firmly believe that AI agents are core to this next wave of innovation,” Garman wrote.

A spokesperson for Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares of Seattle-based Amazon were up less than 1% to $206.75.

(Reporting by Greg Bensinger; Editing by Leslie Adler and Chizu Nomiyama)