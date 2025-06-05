



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Everybody needs a little extra juice these days. Whether they’re having an outdoor adventure and or stuck inside during a power outage, having a backup charge on hand helps ease the mind. That’s why Amazon is selling this Marbero Portable Power Station for a price that’ll save your budget (and your battery).

This compact accessory typically costs $110, but the retailing giant is offering it for 41% off at $65. The Marbero not only features multiple ports and a carrying handle for easy transporting, but it also has an LED light on the front if you need to find your charging cables in a power outage. It’s the perfect power buddy to have by your side this summer.

Marbero Portable Power Station and Solar Generator, $65 (was $110) at Amazon

The Marbero has eight ports: a two-pronged AC output, a three-pronged AC output, four USB-A outputs, a USB-C output, and a DC output. Whatever you plug in, the power station will use its 80-watt capacity to charge everything from compact smartphones and drones to sizable tablets and laptops. You can see how much of its charge is left via the slim display on its top side and even recharge the station with included solar panels. It’s also easily portable on camping trips and airplanes, thanks to its 6.5-inch length, 3.1-inch width, and 4.6-inch height.

Over 5,000 Amazon customers awarded the Marbero five-star ratings, with nearly 1,500 reviews that are as glowing as the station’s LED light. One shopper said the power station was “very small and lightweight,” making it “great for camping or emergencies.” Another called it”perfect” and was “more than pleased” with its ability to fully charge their laptop and run their printer on its own. A different shopper said the station was a “lifesaver” during storm season power outages and also “easy to use.”

The Marbero Portable Power Station is the best (and most immediate) solution to keeping your favorite gizmo up and running. You can take it anywhere, plug almost anything into it, and get some extra juice anytime you want. Grab it Amazon now before this powerful price cut goes dark.