



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Why we love this deal

The summer heat is still going strong, and we know we aren’t the only ones struggling to stay cool at night. On top of cranking up the air conditioner, you might want to switch up your bedding, too. Cooling bedsheets and swapping out a heavy comforter for a lightweight quilt are total game changers when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep during the warmer months.

Amazon’s bestselling Bedsure 3-Piece Quilt Set is lightweight and “perfect for summer and spring,” according to shoppers. During a limited-time deal, you can get the set for just $30 when you apply the clippable coupon before adding it to your cart. Overall, you’re looking at a 25% discount on an Amazon shopper favorite. Now, that’s a steal.

Bedsure 3-Piece Quilt Set, $30 (was $40) at Amazon

Why do shoppers love it?

This set includes a quilt and two pillow shams, all made from Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified brushed polyester microfiber that’s “so soft and comfortable,” according to Amazon customers. Designed for all seasons, it’s lightweight enough for spring and summer and cozy enough for fall and winter. “It still keeps you warm, but is breathable, and perfect for those warmer months,” one reviewer said.

Details to know

Colors: 26.

26. Sizes: Twin/twin XL, queen/full, king, and California king.

Twin/twin XL, queen/full, king, and California king. Material: Polyester.

Each piece looks “simple and elegant,” with a “beautiful” embossed pattern that gives it a subtle texture. The set is available in standard sizes from twin/twin XL to California king and 26 colors.

Related: Amazon is selling noise-canceling headphones for only $45, and the battery life is ‘outstanding’

“This thing is a miracle,” one Amazon shopper said. “It’s lightweight, breathable, and somehow manages to make me feel cozy.”

Shop more deals

Exclusivo Mezcla Reversible Quilt Set, $25 (was $38) at Amazon

Cozy Bliss Cooling Comforter, $59 (was $80) at Amazon

Bedsure 4-Piece Sheet Set, $13 (was $20) at Amazon

The Bedsure 3-Piece Quilt Set is the kind of bedding you’re going to want to use all year long, and it can be yours for just $30. But act fast, as this deal could be gone in a flash.