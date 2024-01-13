



Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Men’s boots are the star of the show in winter, perfectly complementing men’s jeans, offering more protection than sneakers, and making a definitive fashion statement along the way. One of the most popular styles for men right now is the versatile Chelsea boot, and recently, Amazon’s bestselling model was discounted to under $40 for a limited time.

The Bruno Marc Men’s Chelsea Boots are on sale starting at just $37—up to 35% off the original price of $56. This style is Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling Chelsea boot for men, which is a big accomplishment given its competition from brands like Thursday Boot Company, Blundstone, and Cole Haan. As the top dog, they’ve garnered more than 8,000 five-star ratings.

Bruno Marc Men’s Chelsea Ankle Boots in Tan Suede, From $37 (was $56) on Amazon

Bruno Marc’s Chelsea boots are available in either vegan suede or vegan leather in eight colors with a pair to match any personality. Underneath, the boot sits on a one-inch block heel and has a sole that’s been molded with lugs to increase stability with each step. In classic Chelsea fashion, a pull loop has been sewn onto the back and affixed with a single rivet. This particular type of men’s Chelsea boot is ultra-refined, with a sharp silhouette and an almond toe, making it well-suited for the office, date night, or fancier affairs. Bruno Marc doesn’t make wides, but shoppers say this can be accommodated by ordering a size larger.

Chelsea boots have become an everyday staple for guys everywhere, being rocked by anybody from Justin Theroux to David Beckham. It’s mainly because they’re incredibly versatile. Some styles, like the Blundstone #500 series, are well-suited for outdoor activities. Others like the Saint Laurent Wyatt boot are less bulky and much easier to dress up. Many styles, like this pair from Bruno Marc, hover somewhere between the two, offering even more versatility.

Bruno Marc Men’s Chelsea Ankle Boots in Black Suede, From $37 (was $56) on Amazon

Shoppers are saying a lot about this Bruno Marc Chelsea boot, but the consensus is that they’re a fantastic quality for the price, are relatively comfortable, and get a ton of compliments. “The boots are very nice and straightforward,” one shopper said. “They make you feel stylish and give you personality with your style of dressing. People will see you as a person with high standards and with value, especially with killer boots.”

Certain shoppers have had such a great experience with these affordable Chelsea boots that they’ve purchased multiple pairs. “Bought this shoe and was very happy with it,” a shopper said. “Good quality! So good I bought another pair!”

Some buy them skeptically, thinking there’s no way they could last. One shopper put them to the test, though, and said they exceeded all expectations. “Three-month review and it’s holding up surprisingly well,” they said. “I use these on a near-daily basis. The suede holds up well and it’s very comfortable. Nice snug feel and the color is beautiful.”

With a full run of sizes available, we don’t anticipate the Bruno Marc Chelsea boots to sell out, even as the top seller on Amazon. Despite that, we fully expect the price to jump up soon. So if you’ve been thinking about trying a pair of Chelsea boots and aren’t ready to pull the trigger on something more expensive, pick up one of these for under $40 and enjoy the compliments as they roll in.





