You know that feeling when you’re scrolling through your social feeds and you see the cutest outfit or accessory, only to click on the link and find out it’s way out of your budget? No doubt that’s always a bummer, but before you give up on getting the wardrobe of your dreams, check out these chic options that look expensive but are actually (secretly) affordable. I’m talking quilted handbags, sporty sunglasses, sleek satin pants, and more — that look incredibly luxe but are all under $35.

01 This Button-Up Midi Dress For Transitional Weather Whether paired with cute flats on warmer days or with a chunky cardigan and boots in the fall, this floral midi dress won’t disappoint. The button-up center — with a tie closure around the waist for added structure — gives it a chic look, while the lightweight rayon-blend fabric gives off major flowy vibes. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

02 A Classic Babydoll Blouse You really can’t go wrong with this babydoll blouse — it goes with anything from a tight pair of jeans to cut-off shorts. The ruffled sleeves and neckline add a playful pop to this classic top. You’ll love that it’s wrinkle-free, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

03 These High Rise Jeans With 50,000+ Five-Star Ratings The 50,000+ five-star ratings tell all you need to know about these best-selling high-rise jeans, with a stylish tapered leg and classic fly closure. They’re constructed with a stretchy cotton blend, giving them a soft feel and form-fitting shape that one reviewer described as “just enough give to be comfortable but not so much that you have baggy butt by days end.” Available sizes: 2 — 26

Available colors: 30+

04 This Elegant Satin Tank Top This satin top looks like a million bucks. Maybe it’s the way the super smooth fabric drapes or the unique wide V-neck cut. Pair it with a leather mini skirt or straight-leg trousers and get ready to net all the compliments. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 19

05 These Trendy Drop Earrings I love the bold look of these golden waterdrop earrings with a faux hoop design. But don’t let the chunky part fool you — they’re actually super lightweight so you can comfortably wear them all day. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 9

06 This Ribbed Racerback Tank That’s A Wardrobe Staple You’re gonna want to add this racerback tank top to your cart ASAP — actually, a few since it comes in a ton of colors and is so comfy you can live in it. It has just the right amount of stretch thanks to the spandex material blend so you can even wear it to the gym or bed. It’s also the perfect layering piece for cardigans, blazers, and denim jackets. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28

07 These Chic Sneaks With Cushy Foam These slip-on sneakers not only look cute, but they’re also super comfortable — I’m talking lightweight, memory foam inserts, and a super flexible sole. Simply slip them on and go thanks to the elastic laces. Available sizes: 4 — 12

Available colors: 26

08 These High-Waisted Running Shorts Okay, so even if you have no intention of going for a run, you’re still going to want a pair of these athletic shorts. The lightweight material wicks away sweat, while the high-waist design and built-in underwear provide extra comfort and coverage. Plus, they come in so many great colors, you’ll probably want to pick up a few. As one shopper reported, “I love these shorts so much that I bought 6 more in different colors.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 32

09 This Bodycon Tank Dress With A Tulip Hem Side ruching and a criss-cross hem take this tank top dress to the next level of chic while remaining a comfortable style that you’ll reach for over and over again. I mean, there is a reason it has some 30,000+ positive reviews to date. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 36

10 This Classic Watch For An Elegant Statement Don’t waste your cash on an expensive watch when you can get the same look for way less. This timepiece from Anne Klein features a slim gold link design with a glossy black face and minimalist gold hands and markers. Not feeling this color combo? No worries, there are 15 others to choose from.

11 This Crew Neck Bodysuit There’s something about the seamless look of a bodysuit that makes them so chic. Plus they’re so comfortable and easy to wear. This one’s got a crew neck, so it’s like everything you love about a T-shirt with a hidden secret that keeps it from riding up. Oh, and it has a snap closure for easy bathroom breaks. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 21

12 This Faux Leather Sling Bag For All Your Essentials Offered in affordable faux leather with a luxe look, this sling bag is buttery soft and incredibly practical. The compact crossbody design comes with several pockets and five card slots, and it’s roomy enough to hold your smartphone plus other daily essentials.

13 This “Barely There” T-Shirt Bra If you’ve ever thrown a white tee over a bulky bra, you know the look is less than streamlined. That’s why this ultra-smooth T-shirt bra is a must for upping your under garment game. It features a light underwire and a seamless construction for a “barely there” feel, without compromising on comfort or support. Available sizes: 34C — 42C

Available colors: 10

14 This Must-Have Grunge-Chic Shacket Want to revive the ‘90s grunge look, just without the actual grunge? This flannel plaid jacket — with chic oversized pockets and drop shoulders — is the perfect blend of edgy and comfy. And it’s made of high-quality flannel that’s smooth to the touch and retains heat so you can wear it right through winter. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

15 This Ruched-Sleeve Blazer For Instant Polish Whether you love the blazer look or just need a new topper, this fitted, stretchy one will make you a full-on believer. Because it has 3/4 length ruched sleeves and an open front (no buttons), it’s casual enough to pair with jeans while still working as a great option for the office. One shopper raved, “Perfect addition to a light top to look professional for a meeting or just look polished and put together for a date night out.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

16 A Chic Sweater Tank With A Mock Neck This sleeveless knit top is like combining your favorite tank top and fall sweater into one. The ribbed material is soft and cozy, but the cap sleeve and slightly slouchy fit make it airy enough for transition weather. When it gets chillier, just throw it over a long-sleeve T-shirt or under a blazer for added warmth. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 33

17 A Classic Polo For A Preppy Pop Of Color You know those polo tops that cost an arm and leg? This one is just as stylish but with a much more palatable price tag. In fact, this short-sleeve polo is made with a stretchy, breathable cotton blend that you’ll reach for on repeat — and it’s offered in so many fun colors, you’re sure to find one (or several) that round out your wardrobe needs. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 14

18 These Popular Paper-Bag Pants Paper bag pants are back in style (thank you ‘80s). And the ruffled, pull-tie waist makes it easy to see why these should never go out of fashion. Like, ever again. The tapered leg with a hint of stretch and side pockets are just another couple of reasons to love them. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 37

19 A Duo Of Fashionable Faux Leather Belts Belts aren’t just a practical accessory, they’re also an effortless way to add a chic touch to any outfit. These faux leather belts in solid black and animal print feature chunky gold-toned hardware for a pop of shine. “These are a PERFECT belt. They even come with a little hole bunch to make additional holes if needed,” one shopper noted. “They work so well and look expensive. Love this.” Available sizes: Small — XXXX-Large

Available colors: 13

20 This Best-Selling Cardigan Sweater Cardigans are great for spring, summer, fall… you get the point: They’re a year-round wardrobe staple great for layering. And apparently, tons of Amazon shoppers feel the same way (14,000+ positive reviews and counting). This particular lightweight cardigan has a deep V-neck and ribbed cuffs and hems that give it a more tailored (aka expensive) look. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 27

21 These Super-Sleek Satin Pants Not going to lie, I want a pair of these satin pants in every color. I mean, seriously, what’s not to love? They look and feel expensive, have a tailored fit, and hit at the ankle so you can show off cute heels. At only $33, I’m adding so many of these to my cart. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 29

22 This Elegant Pencil Skirt With A Stretchy Fit Pencil skirts first debuted in the mid-’50s and the form-fitting look is still a vibe to this day. This pencil skirt is stretchy (read: comfy) and pulls on like your favorite pair of leggings. It hits at the knee and has a chic, and practical, back slit. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 20+

23 These Comfy Lace Panties For A Top-Drawer Refresh Lacy and luxurious are two words that just belong together when it comes to lingerie. These seamless underwear feature a beautiful lace pattern and provide good coverage, making them comfortable, too. Since they come in a pack of eight, you’ll have a pair for every day of the week — plus one. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 12

24 This Pleated Maxi Skirt That You’ll Want In A Few Colors The side slit on this maxi skirt is what really does it for me. Not only does it provide a break in the pleated pattern, but it also gives it extra movement. The high waist elastic waist makes it easy and comfortable to wear, too. Choose from dozens of colors, from minimalist black to delicate pink. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

25 A Super-Soft A-Line Dress Offered In Long & Short Sleeves Did somebody say soft? Sign me up. This cotton V-neck dress is as soft as butter. The wide ruched waist gives off a wrap dress look without the hassle of actually having to tie it. It’s offered in both long-sleeve and short-sleeve options, so you can customize your coverage. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 20+

26 These Sporty Sunglasses With 23,000 Five-Star Ratings Round sunglasses like this subtle, cat-eye pair are everywhere you look these days — on the runway, and definitely on every social media influencer’s feed. These may be a cheaper iteration but they look just as expensive and even have a UV400 rating.

27 These Sassy Puddle Pants Another A-lister favorite: the puddle pant. These high-waisted trousers, with an ultra-long leg that goes all the way down to the ground, feel entirely of the moment, and the stretchy polyester blend is totally comfortable. As one shopper noted, “I’m always hesitating to buy pants online. I did not expect these to work out as well as they did! The perfect with a small heel.” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 30

28 This Must-Have Quilted Purse This quilted crossbody bag looks a lot like designer versions that come with a heftier price tag. Yes, it’s even got the signature gold hardware and chain strap. And it’s made from eco-friendly vegan leather so you can feel good extra good about this buy.

29 This Classy Long-Sleeve Jumpsuit When it comes to rompers and jumpsuits, fit is really everything, or you risk looking like you’re wearing baby pajamas. Not this one. It has a sash waist, pockets, and a faux wrap top for total sophistication — and I’m especially loving the puffy sleeves that echo the cuffed leg. How great would this look for a night out? Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

30 These Comfortable Suede Pumps With A Delicate Ankle Strap I love a chunky heel. Not only are they infinitely more comfortable than a stiletto but they’re a lot more stable too. These pump sandals have a wide, low heel and ankle strap, and are finished in a beautiful suede material. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 27

31 These Live-In ‘Em Levi Jeans Skinny jeans are back in style. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. And these skinny jeans by the iconic denim brand are everything: mid-waisted, soft, and crafted with some stretch that keeps its shape. You’ll want to live in ‘em. Available sizes: 2 — 28 (offered in long and short)

Available colors: 8

32 This Oversized Button-Down Shirt This oversized button-down shirt is made from a soft and cozy material that’s easy to tuck in, roll up, or tie. Pair it with jeans, yoga pants, trousers — anything, really. Not suprisingly, it’s a fan favorite on Amazon with shoppers raving about its softness and versatility. One reviewer noted, “[This] could definitely be dressed up or with some sneakers dressed down.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

33 This Spicy Ribbed Tank Dress That’s Comfy Enough To Sleep In Like your favorite tank but a dress. The racerback design and ribbed finish of this soft tank dress give it a trendy, boutique look but it’s actually only $20. With over 40 colors to choose from, you can wear one every day of the week. Plus, as more than a few shoppers were happy to report, it’s comfy and stretchy enough to even sleep in. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 45

34 These Lightweight Pull-On Shorts Any piece of clothing that I can pull up or over is a win in my book. And these lightweight cotton-rayon blend shorts with an elastic drawstring waist are the perfect example. I’m also loving the tailored look from the cuffed hem and side pockets that makes them great for dressy or casual occasions. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 43

35 This Sustainably Sourced Rayon Maxi Dress If you’re looking to make more sustainable choices when it comes to your wardrobe, this T-shirt maxi dress is a good place to start since it’s made from sustainably sourced rayon that’s super soft. As for the cut, this dress offers everyday ease with a crew neck, short sleeves, and a down-to-the-ankle length. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

36 These Ponte Pants For A Dressed-Up Legging Leggings are a wardrobe staple but, face it, sometimes you need another option beyond those worn-out yoga pants — like these dressy leggings. The tailored embellishments not only make them look expensive but they’re also designed to keep them fitting nice and snug. And they won’t wrinkle, either. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

37 This Cute Crocheted Peasant Blouse This airy blouse has got the most adorable details — from the crocheted neckline and cuffs to the button down back and Swiss dot fabric body. One reviewer reported, “This was one of the best quality tops I’ve ever ordered. It washes nice is really comfortable soft, flowy material and looks really cute on.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

38 This Effortless T-Shirt Dress With Pockets This dress is like wearing a T-shirt, only longer and with a more defined, pleated waist that makes it look a bit more luxurious. It’s made from an ultra-soft rayon blend and has pockets to boot. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 43

39 A Flowy Cardigan Cover-Up I love the way the ruffle detailing on this lightweight cardigan drapes, making it look pricier than it really is. It would work well as a light layer over a tank top on a cool summer evening or as a layering piece during the winter. And no buttons means it’s easy to throw on and go. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 43

40 This High-Neck Tank Top In Soft Modal Is it just me, or is it kind of hard to find a tank top with a high crew neck? Not anymore with this straight-off-the-runway-looking ribbed tank top with a racerback cutaway silhouette. Reviewers say it’s just the right thickness (aka not see-through) and feels buttery soft thanks to the modal blend. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 6

41 This High-Low Midi Skirt In Pretty Floral Prints Fitted at the waist through the hips with a flowy bottom and high-low cut — I mean, come on, what’s not to love about this floral skirt? It’s lightweight and fans report that the patterns are beautiful in person. One shopper raved, “I love this skirt! Wellmade and has attached slip. Material is lightweight and good quality material.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

42 This Backless Halter Top For Your Next Night Out If you were looking for a reason to have a fun night out, this backless tank top is it. While some halter tops tend to pull at the neck, this one is doing things right with a soft, stretchy material that gently drapes at the neck. Speaking of the neck, this plunges down in a stunning fashion. Choose from a ton of great colorways, too. Available sizes: Small — 1X-Large

Available colors: 24

43 This Sweet Smocked Blouse With A Trendy Square Neckline Smocking, puffed sleeves, low back — I’m falling for everything about this smocked blouse. Reviewers say the material is soft and lightweight and that this blouse looks especially good with high-rise bottoms. Just make sure you have a strapless bra to pair with that on-trend square neckline. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 34

44 This Spaghetti-Strap Jumpsuit With A Surprise Back You could totally do cartwheels in this striped jumpsuit if you wanted to thanks to the super stretchy spandex material. The details are adorable too, and include a smocked peek-a-boo back and bowknot tie over the bust. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

45 This Cult-Fave Racerback Tank Bodysuit This bodysuit tank top combines two of my favorite fashion trends in one: tucked tops and clean lines. And this one isn’t just tucked, it’s a bodysuit, which means this baby isn’t going anywhere. And the racerback simply slays. More than 24,000 reviewers have given this chic, all-occasion pick a perfect five-star rating. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

46 This Breezy Romper For Errands, Lounging, & More This romper looks like a babydoll dress but it actually has short bottoms — meaning you can literally throw it on and go. It’s soft, stretchy, and has pockets too. Adjust the straps for a perfect fit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

47 This Cozy Flannel Plaid Jacket Is it fall yet so I can put this warm and cozy flannel plaid jacket on already? The wide check print and oversized pockets take it beyond the typical plaid shirt and with a 4.4-star rating after more than 10,000 reviews, I have a feeling I’m never going to want to take it off. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

48 This Sparkly Swifties Shirt This sparkle mesh shirt is giving off major Swifties vibes. It fits like a T-shirt but is sheer and has the most gorgeous sparkle pattern. Pair it with a bralette and biker shorts and get ready to dance the night away. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 16

49 The Wardrobe-Must-Have Trousers Yes, ‘40s fashion is having a moment. If you want to jump in feet (er, legs?) first, these wide-leg trousers are where you want to start. They’re made of comfy, mid-weight chiffon material and have a stretchy, pleated waistline. Pair them with your favorite tank, bodysuit, or turtleneck. They’re about to become your new fave pair of pants. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

Available colors: 32

50 These Everyday Twill Pants From the office to the weekend, these twill pants are a true go-to. They look nice enough to pair with a blouse, yet they also look great dressed down with your favorite T-shirt. And since they’re made of nearly 100% cotton (with a hint of spandex for stretch) they’re breathable and machine-washable. Available sizes: 8 — 20

Available colors: 5

51 These Loafers That Look Designer These slip-on loafers look like they could cost ten times as much. The manmade leather upper is ultra soft and features seamless stitching and delicate gold-tone hardware. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 4

52 These California-Cute Canvas Sneakers They’re not called Malibu for nothing. These slip-on sneakers are just the thing you’d want to wear while strolling the pier any time of year, thanks to the flexible rubber soles and breathable cotton canvas uppers. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 20+

53 This Ruffle Pullover Knit Sweater It’s time to bust out all the comfy and cozy attire. And if you’re looking to add a few more pieces, definitely choose this pullover knit sweater with adorable ruffle detailing at the neck and cuffs. It comes in a ton of colors so you might actually want to stock up on this cutie. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 27

54 This Ruffle Cap Sleeve Blouse With A Gauzy Finish One shirt that looks like two? Yes, please. You can wear this breezy blouse with the drawstring pulled tight so that it looks like a crew neck, or loosen it up and, tada, you’ve got a V-neck. Reviewers say it has as a gauzy, lightweight feel. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 33