



NTPC Share Price 230.70 10.40(4.72%) Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Share Price 181.75 7.60(4.36%) JSW Steel Share Price 806.40 26.75(3.43%) Tata Steel Share Price 127.05 4.15(3.38%) Maruti Suzuki Share Price 10331.25 327.45(3.27%) Power Grid Corporation of India Share Price 252.20 7.65(3.13%) Coal India Share Price 236.90 6.85(2.98%) Hindalco Industries Share Price 473.25 13.40(2.91%) IndusInd Bank Share Price 1416.55 38.40(2.79%) Bajaj Finance Share Price 7320.60 157.60(2.20%) Tech Mahindra Share Price 1228.05 26.10(2.17%) SBI Life Share Price 1320.55 28.00(2.17%) LTIMindtree Share Price 5303.35 109.95(2.12%) UPL Share Price 603.00 11.85(2.00%) Wipro Share Price 416.35 7.95(1.95%) Eicher Motors Share Price 3400.40 63.80(1.91%) Axis Bank Share Price 991.15 17.65(1.81%) Bajaj Finserv Share Price 1514.50 25.60(1.72%) Tata Motors Share Price 611.20 10.20(1.70%) State Bank of India Share Price 569.55 8.20(1.46%) Adani Enterprises Share Price 2450.05 30.80(1.27%) Bajaj Auto Share Price 4668.45 54.65(1.18%) TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS Share Price 844.15 9.80(1.17%) HCL Technologies Share Price 1185.80 13.65(1.16%) Grasim Industries Share Price 1811.50 20.55(1.15%) Bharti Airtel Share Price 865.95 9.55(1.12%) Bharat Petroleum Corporation Share Price 344.20 3.65(1.07%) Mahindra & Mahindra Share Price 1591.95 16.55(1.05%) ICICI Bank Share Price 968.70 9.95(1.04%) Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Share Price 799.50 7.30(0.92%) Kotak Mahindra Bank Share Price 1771.10 12.35(0.70%) Tata Consultancy Share Price 3379.20 22.40(0.67%) Infosys Share Price 1443.85 8.40(0.59%) Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Share Price 4840.35 26.25(0.55%) Titan Company Share Price 3116.80 12.35(0.40%) Hero MotoCorp Share Price 2927.40 11.45(0.39%) Britannia Industries Share Price 4484.35 16.60(0.37%) ITC Share Price 441.05 1.35(0.31%) Reliance Industries Share Price 2412.65 5.65(0.23%) HDFC Bank Share Price 1574.70 3.25(0.21%) Asian Paints Share Price 3259.55 3.45(0.11%) Hindustan Unilever Share Price 2504.80 -0.25(-0.01%) Larsen & Toubro Share Price 2702.10 -0.60(-0.02%) Divis Laboratories Share Price 3589.30 -2.80(-0.08%) Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Share Price 1109.00 -2.60(-0.23%) Nestle India Share Price 21915.55 -70.85(-0.32%) UltraTech Cement Share Price 8262.40 -35.05(-0.42%) Dr Reddys Laboratories Share Price 5578.55 -29.30(-0.52%) HDFC LIFE INSURANCE Share Price 641.35 -3.40(-0.53%) Cipla Share Price 1245.40 -12.20(-0.97%) Load more..