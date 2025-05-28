Liberia’s Ambassador accredited to the Republic of Senegal, Ambassador Extraordinary&plenipotentiary Mr. Ali Sylla, has paid a courtesy call on His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Salem Merzoug, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. During the meeting held at the Foreign Ministry in Nouakchott on May 27, 2025, Ambassador Sylla conveyed warmest greetings to the Government and the people of Mauritania on behalf of His Excellency President Joseph N. Boakai Sr., H.E. Madame Sara Beysolow Nyanti Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia. The Liberian Envoy informed the Mauritanian Foreign Minister Dr. Mohammed Salem Merzoug that his Government cherishes the cordial ties between the two countries, he recalled the humanitarian assistance offered by Liberia to the citizens of Mauritanians in the late 1950s, when it hosted a good numbers of Mauritanians in different parts of the country.

At the same time, Ambassador Sylla expressed the hope that the two nations will continue to cooperate in areas of mutual concerned, while stressing the need for maintaining and elevating the relationship to reflect positive impact in the face of global challenges. Responding, the Foreign Minister of Mauritania Dr. Merzoug congratulated Ambassador Sylla and wished him well on his new assignment. He also recognized the positives roles played by Liberia in the decolonization as well as unification process of the African continent. Meanwhile, Ambassador Sylla has solicited the support of the Government of Mauritania to support Liberia‘s bid for the non-permanent Seat at the United Nations Security Council. The Mauritanian Foreign Minister promised to convey Liberia’s request to His Excellency Mohammed Ould Cheick Mohammed Ahmed Ould Ghazouani President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. The courtesy visit was graced by Mr. Richard Garnette, Commercial Attachés at the Embassy of Liberia in Dakar.

