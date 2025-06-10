Senegalese Ambassador and leader of the African envoys to Tehran Saliou Niang Ding and Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to Tehran Salamu Kromah along with Executive Secretary of the Iran-Africa Economic Cooperation Summit Seyed Mehdi Hosseini and a group of elite young utives of this summit met on Monday afternoon with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

In the meeting, Araghchi appreciated the successful holding of Africa Day ceremony in Tehran as a symbol of friendship between Iran and Africa, as well as the holding of three rounds of the Iran-Africa Economic Cooperation Summit talks.

He underlined the importance of continuing these events to deepen mutual understanding of existing capacities and to further expand relations, especially among businesspeople, investors, and producers from both the public and private sectors.

The ambassadors of Senegal and Sierra Leone, on behalf of the African ambassadors in Tehran, appreciated the valuable presence and speech of the Iranian foreign minister at the Africa Day event.

The African ambassadors presented a report on the capacities available in various African countries and declared their readiness to assist in expanding relations between Iran and Africa, particularly in economic and commercial fields.

Executive Secretary of the Iran-Africa Economic Cooperation Summit Seyed Mehdi Hosseini also gave some explanations about the process of holding the three rounds of the summit, especially the third one in May 2025 with the participation of numerous Iranian and African officials as well as economic activists in Tehran. Hosseini enumerated the positive outcomes of the meeting, particularly in terms of signing numerous agreements and contracts.

He also announced plans to hold a joint summit of the leaders of Iran and Africa with the support of Iran’s first vice president and foreign minister and appreciated the support and assistance provided by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

At the end of the meeting, the African ambassadors and the executive secretary of the Iran-Africa Economic Cooperation Summit presented commemorative plaques in appreciation of the support of the foreign minister and the relevant officials of the Foreign Ministry in the Africa Day ceremony and the Iran-Africa Economic Cooperation Summit.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Islamic Republic of Iran.