Amber Rose has been open about how hard her divorce from Wiz Khalifa hit her years ago, but the pair have long since moved on and are in a great co-parenting space.

Amber sat down with Tamron Hall on her eponymous talk show for an episode that was released on Wednesday (January 3). When asked about why she was so candid in a recent interview revealing that she “cried for three years straight” following their split, the mother of two explained that their friendship is so solid, she simply has no problem admitting her previous struggles.

“That’s me just not being politically correct anymore,” she began. “Usually celebrities won’t do that because they don’t want the whole internet to say something and so for me, I just need to be honest. It’s just the truth.”

She continued: “I think that me and Wiz are so best friends now, that — we’re so far past being in love that I can say that now, right? It’s not like anything that we would circle back to or anything. We’re just friends and co-parents.”

You can watch the clip below:

The aforementioned comment about crying for three years was from Amber Rose’s appearance on No Jumper in November.

“We’re literally best friends,” she told host Adam22. “We’re just a family, and that’s how we look at it. Once you just make it about the kids, and not just who he is or who she is or what they’re doing, life is easy.”

She continued: “I think it’s only hard when you still have feelings. Once you let the feelings go, you understand that you have to make it all about the child, or you’re just going to argue all day about dumb shit. […] I cried for three years straight. For sure. That was the love of my life.”

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa started dating back in 2011, before quickly getting engaged in 2012, and marrying a year later. Their marriage only lasted 18 months before Amber filed for divorce in 2014, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The pair share 10-year-old son Sebastian, while Amber also has four-year-old Slash with ex, Alexander “AE” Edwards.

Late last month, rumors of the Slut Walk LA founder dating Chris Rock flooded the web when the pair were spotted out together in New York City.

While the photos showed no signs of flirtation, social media users immediately began recalling the lyrics to “Blame Game” from Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy as the pictures started making the rounds.

Rose was dating the controversial artist around the time the album dropped; while Rock was featured on the outro of the aforementioned track. The hilarious back-and-forth, which some believe is about the Rose, featured the funnyman asking a series of questions such as: “Who taught you how to get sexy for a n-gga?” and “How did your pussy game come up?” to which voice actor Salma Kenas repeatedly responds: “Yeezy taught me.”

In a series of quote tweets, Twitter users called back to the skit, noting how it now sounds like a prophecy.

“Blame Game the funniest song of all time now,” one person wrote, while another added: “Blame Game 5:18-7:49 really came true.”

Another hilarious post succinctly read: “Blame game was a prayer ?”