SYDNEY, Thursday 10 April 2025 — In response to the release of The Greens’ Powering Past Coal and Gas energy plan released today, Joe Rafalowicz, Head of Climate and Energy at Greenpeace Australia Pacific, said:

“Greenpeace welcomes The Greens’ Powering Past Coal and Gas plan released today. Not only does the plan respond to the scale and urgency of the climate crisis we all face, it centres communities on the frontlines of climate impacts, and everyday Australians struggling with cost of living pressures, rising power bills and soaring insurance premiums.

“It is an ambitious but sensible plan that prioritises investment in the solutions we already have to tackle climate pollution — things like public transport, clean and affordable wind and solar energy, protecting our forests and nature — while also outlining a clear pathway for sustainable jobs and economic growth as we transition our economy from fossil fuels.

“Multinational gas corporations like Woodside and Santos are holding Australia’s economy hostage for their own profit by blocking our transition to a clean energy economy — and they’re destroying the nature and oceans we love in the process. This plan sends a strong signal that Australia’s future is in green jobs, healthy oceans and climate solutions, not dirty coal and gas shipped offshore.

“With our skilled workforce, export infrastructure, and unparalleled access to wind and solar energy, Australia can be front of the pack in exporting the resources our trading partners need to rapidly decarbonise their economies — and in doing so, support global efforts to address carbon emissions.

“The climate crisis is here and it’s hurting Australians and our economy now — this year alone we’ve seen record-breaking floods, and a freak cyclone, devastate communities across the country. Instead of flying in for photo opps in the aftermath, we urge all candidates this election to fight for the policies that will stop climate pollution before it happens.”

— ENDS —



For more information or interviews contact Kate O’Callaghan on 0406 231 892 or [email protected]