AMD (AMD) reported its second quarter results after the bell on Tuesday, missing on adjusted earnings per share (EPS) but beating analysts’ expectations on revenue. The company also provided better-than-anticipated Q3 guidance of between $8.4 billion and $9 billion. Wall Street was expecting $8.3 billion.

The announcement comes ahead of rival and market leader Nvidia’s (NVDA) earnings report later this month.

Despite the strong outlook, AMD’s stock price fell more than 4% following the news. The company’s shares are up 44% year to date and 29% over the past 12 months. Nvidia shares are up 32% and 77%, respectively.

For the quarter, AMD saw adjusted EPS of $0.48 on revenue of $7.6 billion. Wall Street was expecting EPS of $0.49 on revenue of $7.4 billion, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

AMD said it saw an $800 million impact from the Trump administration’s ban on the sale of the company’s MI308 AI chips to China. Nvidia took a $4.5 billion write-down from the ban in Q1 and said it expects an $8 billion hit in its second fiscal quarter.

Trump reversed course on the ban last month, which should help make up for some of those losses in the coming quarters.

AMD should also benefit from the launch of its MI350 line of AI chips, designed to go toe-to-toe with Nvidia’s Blackwell-powered chips. According to AMD, the MI350 line, which includes the MI350X and MI355X, offers four times the AI compute performance and a 35x increase in inferencing capabilities versus its predecessors.

AMD’s Data Center segment revenue topped out at $3.2 billion, meeting Wall Street’s expectations. The company saw $2.8 billion in the segment last year.

Beyond the Data Center segment, AMD’s Client business, which includes sales of CPUs for desktops and laptops, generated $3.6 billion in revenue versus an anticipated $2.5 billion.

