Ameesha Patel is enjoying the huge success of Gadar 2, which marks her big comeback as an actor who first became famous with her first film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. She starred in Gadar with Sunny Deol after her impressive debut with Hrithik Roshan, and the film was a massive hit. However, in a recent interview, she revealed that she rejected many star projects that were offered to her after her success in these films

Ameesha Patel’s Reasons for Rejecting Iconic Projects

She revealed the films she had to reject when ETimes questioned her about the ones she was sorry for turning down. She said that films like Chalte Chalte starring Shah Rukh Khan, Munna Bhai MBBS starring Sanjay Dutt, and Tere Naam starring Salman Khan, came her way but she had to turn them down. “There were lots of films I couldn’t do. I turned them down because of date issues so I couldn’t regret it,” she said

Also read this : Theatrical Rights Of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ Sold to Gokulam Movies for Kerala & Tamil Nadu For Record Price

She had already committed to other projects, so there were many reasons why she could not do these films. That’s what Patel said . “I had already committed,” she said.

Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan were the lead actors in Chalte Chalte. Munnabhai MBBS, which starred Sanjay Dutt, had Gracy Singh as the female lead, who debuted in Aamir Khan’s Lagaan. Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla were the main cast of Tere Naam

Ameesha appeared in films such as Humraaz, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, and others in the early 2000s. She later made a cameo appearance in YRF’s Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2, starring Ameesha, has become the second biggest Hindi earner of 2023. The film made Rs 308.5 crore in just a week, making it Ameesha’s most successful film. In the same interview, she said she wanted to work with Hrithik Roshan again, as the audience loved their chemistry in their first film.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related