



The City of Vaughan, Ont., is considering changing the name of its thoroughfare known as America Avenue to Terry Fox Avenue.

The proposal was

initiated

by Mayor Steven Del Duca in February 2025 and is partly motivated by ongoing tensions between Canada and the United States.

The renaming aims to honour Terry Fox, a celebrated Canadian hero known for his Marathon of Hope and contributions to cancer research. The city views the change as a

symbolic gesture of Canadian pride

and unity during challenging political and economic relations with the U.S.

Residents of America Avenue have until April 24 to express their views about the name change by participating in an online survey. The results are expected this summer.

While some residents support the change as a tribute to Fox,

others have raised concerns

about the logistical challenges and costs associated with updating addresses and documents.

Additionally, the city plans to put a request into the Ontario Ministry of Transportation to

rename a future bridge connecting America Avenue and Canada Drive

as the Terry Fox Bridge.

The debate over renaming the avenue has sparked a variety of arguments both for and against the proposal.

Supporters argue that renaming the street to Terry Fox Avenue would celebrate one of Canada’s most cherished figures. Terry Fox’s courage and contributions to cancer research embody Canadian values such as perseverance and generosity, making him an ideal namesake.

Amid strained Canada-U.S. relations due to trade disputes and tariffs under U.S. President Donald Trump, the renaming is also seen as

a patriotic gesture

. It underscores Canadian identity and unity during challenging times with the United States.

Opponents highlight the inconvenience and costs associated with updating personal documents and addresses, and notifying service providers. This practical burden has been a significant concern for many residents.

Critics also question whether renaming the street due to Canada-U.S. tensions

politicizes an issue unnecessarily

. They argue that the name America Avenue does not inherently represent current U.S. leadership or policies. Some argue that America Avenue’s name is rooted in historical references to Christopher Columbus and not directly tied to current U.S. politics. Therefore, they see no strong justification for changing it based on recent trade tensions.

Names can be influential when real estate marketers are involved. A name like Terry Fox Avenue, associated with a celebrated Canadian hero,

may enhance the street’s appeal

, potentially making homes more attractive to buyers. Homes on streets with names that evoke positive associations or historical significance tend to sell faster and for higher prices compared to generic or neutral names.

The renaming could also foster a sense of community pride and identity, especially among buyers who value Canadian heritage and symbolism. This emotional connection might also positively influence property values.

However, residents may face practical challenges, such as updating legal documents and notifying service providers, which could temporarily deter potential buyers due to perceived inconvenience. The renaming process might create

short-term uncertainty

among residents and buyers, potentially affecting property transactions until the change is finalized.

The city has not disclosed the total cost of implementing the name change, leaving some residents skeptical about whether this expense is justified, especially when it involves taxpayer money.

Our website is the place for the latest breaking news, exclusive scoops, longreads and provocative commentary. Please bookmark nationalpost.com and sign up for our daily newsletter, Posted, here.





Source link