AN AMERICAN airline is handing out free themed pyjamas and toiletries to passengers due to a bizarre link with a small UK town.

United Airlines will be debuting its new, limited-edition Wrexham AFC amenity kits and pyjamas to celebrate the Welsh club’s continued success both on and off the pitch.

4 United Airlines will be offering its passengers exclusive gifts on flights from June 1 Credit: GC Images

4 The Airline will be offering Wrexham AFC-themed pyjamas as part of its sponsorship deal with the Welsh club Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

4 Wrexham-inspired amenity kits are also set to be handed out Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

Wrexham have just earned back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One, while their award-winning show “Welcome to Wrexham” continues to surge in popularity.

And as the club’s official front-of-shirt sponsor, United Airlines are releasing its latest items as part of their broader Wrexham sponsorship.

The world’s largest airline will be treating passengers who fly in their premium cabins on long-haul international routes to the complimentary gifts as of June 1.

The items on offer are; United x Wrexham AFC Amenity Case, United x Wrexham AFC Amenity Pouch, and United x Wrexham AFC Pyjamas.

The Wrexham-inspired amenity kits will be offered to United Polaris business class travellers and filled with travel essentials.

Included is an eye mask, toothbrush and toothpaste, ear plugs and socks, while exclusive Therabody skincare products will also be available.

This includes hand cream, lip balm and a cleansing towelette.

For United Polaris business class customers on flights 14 hours or longer, pyjamas designed to resemble the team’s kits will be handed out.

Including a long-sleeve Wrexham red shirt and grey bottoms, United Airlines and Wrexham have drawn inspiration from the team crest, tops and overall look and feel.

Finally, the Wrexham-inspired amenity pouch also features the Wrexham crest and is available in red, black or white.

Available to United Premium Plus travellers, the reusable zippered pouch fits easily into a carry-on bag.

Peter Wolkowski, Director of Onboard Product Design at United, confirmed the latest merch is one of a kind as it won’t be available anywhere else.

“With our amenity kits, we always aim to provide customers with products that make their travel journey more comfortable as well as create one-of-a-kind keepsakes for them to enjoy well beyond their flight,” he said.

“Wrexham’s story is one that has been documented and celebrated these last few years, so we’re thrilled to now give United customers team-branded gear they won’t be able to find anywhere else.”

With hubs in the US’s largest cities, United Airlines provides gateways to more international destinations across the Atlantic and Pacific than any other airline in the world.

The airline will also sponsor Wrexham’s North American summer tour in July, where they will fly the teams to games and provide MileagePlus members with exclusive offerings.