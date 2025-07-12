A 20-year-old American from Florida was beaten to death by Israeli settlers on Friday while visiting relatives in the occupied West Bank, according to his family and the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sayfollah Musallet, known as Saif, was “brutally beaten to death” in the town of al-Mazra’a ash-Sharqiya, north of Ramallah, the family said in a statement on social media and confirmed to NBC News. According to the family, a group of settlers blocked an ambulance and paramedics from reaching Musallet for about three hours.

After the settlers cleared, Musallet’s brother was able to reach him and carry him to the ambulance, according to the statement. However, “Saif died before reaching the hospital.”

Sayfollah Musallet, 20, was beaten to death by Israeli settlers. Fatmah Muhammed

A second man, Mohammed al-Shalabi, 23, was also killed in the same clash with settlers, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Hundreds of thousands of Israeli settlers live in developments built in Palestinian territories and widely considered illegal by the international community. Since October 2023, when Hamas attacked southern Israel, sparking the war in Gaza, violence perpetrated by settlers in the West Bank has surged, often aided or abetted by Israeli security forces.

Settler attacks include raids on villages, arson targeting homes and farmland, and physical assaults on residents that have regularly turned deadly.

It is currently unclear why the confrontation that killed Musallet and al-Shalabi began.

NBC News has reached out to the State Department for comment. According to Reuters, a State Department spokesperson said it was “aware of reports of the death of a U.S. citizen in the West Bank,” adding the department had no further comment “out of respect for the privacy of the family and loved ones” of the reported victim.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Friday it was “aware of reports regarding a Palestinian civilian killed and a number of injured Palestinians as a result of the confrontation, and they are being looked into by the ISA and Israel Police.”

Israel Police did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for information on the incident or the settlers involved.

Saif’s cousin, Fatmah Muhammed, told NBC News on Saturday that Musallet worked in an ice cream shop run by his father in Tampa, Florida. He traveled to the West Bank in June to visit his mother, brother, and sister. Musallet’s father was en route to the West Bank from Florida for his funeral, to be held on Sunday.

“This news has been devastating for the entire family,” Muhammed said.

Nizar Milbes, a close family friend currently visiting the West Bank from California, told NBC News that many residents of al-Mazra’a ash-Sharqiya are Americans.

The town was known for its rolling hills and olive trees where many modern Palestinian homes are built, including some of the West Bank’s more opulent houses. Families gathered to barbecue and relax, many of them travelling from the U.S. for vacation, but Milbes said growing settler violence has transformed the area.

“There’s nothing left over here for people to enjoy, the settlers have taken everything,” he told NBC News. “People can’t even go there anymore. The settlers have burned the vacation homes, they’ve encroached and put their stuff there.”

In March, a United Nations report warned that settler violence had “increased in a climate of continuing impunity.”

Yesh Din, an Israeli human rights group, said settlers face minimal legal consequences for violence perpetrated against Palestinians. Between 2005 and 2023, more than 93% of all investigations were closed without an indictment and only 3% of investigations led to a conviction, according to a report by the organization.

“The low conviction rate sends the message that the law enforcement system, in its entirety, does not consider settler violence to be a serious issue, contributing to the perpetrators’ sense of immunity,” the report said.

Since October 2023, 961 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, according to a database maintained by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, a sharp rise from previous years.

CAIR-Florida, the Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a nationwide Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, condemned Israeli settlers “backed and enabled by the Israeli government,” for Musallet’s death, and called on President Donald Trump to “put America first.”

“This murder is only the latest killing of an American citizen by illegal Israeli settlers or soldiers,” the statement said. “Every other murder of an American citizen has gone unpunished by the American government, which is why the Israeli government keeps wantonly killing American Palestinians and, of course, other Palestinians.”

In April, 14-year-old American Amer Rabee was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers. His family said he was picking almonds, the IDF said he was throwing rocks. In September 2024, Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, was shot dead by an Israeli soldier during a demonstration against West Bank settlements.

American citizens Mohammad Ahmed Mohammad Khdour and Tawfic Hafeth Abdel Jabbar, both 17, were killed by Israeli fire in separate incidents in February and January 2024.