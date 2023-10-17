The American Film Market has unveiled the first group of exhibitors and speakers set for the Santa Monica event to run Oct. 31 to Nov. 5.

The Independent Film & Television Alliance said 245 companies so far will be in the new Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica headquarters for AFM, including Amazon MGM Studios, Lionsgate, Millennium Media, A24, Voltage Pictures, AGC Studios, Black Bear Pictures, Protagonist Pictures, WME Independent and XYZ Films.

Besides U.S. players, there’s also international film production and promotion banners like Beta Cinema, Gaumont, HanWay Films, Pathé Films, SND Groupe M6, Studiocanal, Toei Company, TrustNordisk and Unifrance.

Elsewhere, the AFM speaker sessions will include a “Film Funding Today” conference panel to include Jeaneane Davey (Netflix), Patrick Rizzotti (Blue Fox Financing), Ryan Broussard (Wrapbook) and Will French (Fallbrook).

AFM industry sessions will also include top players in the independent film business like Cassian Elwes of Elevated Film Sales, Lorelle Lynch at AGC Studios, Millennium Media’s Jeffrey Greenstein, Joe Lewis of Amplify Pictures and Maren Olson at 30WEST.

AFM’s 2023 edition will have major delegations from China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and China, which is recovering from a COVID-19 crisis in 2022.

“All indicators are pointing to a strong AFM23 and we look forward to hosting the global industry in just a few weeks. Asia which was still impacted by COVID restrictions last year is well-represented again, as are the UK and Europe – especially Italy, France, Germany and Spain,” Jean Prewitt, IFTA President and CEO, said in a statement.

Industry screenings will take place in local theaters and the AFM conference sessions will take place at The Hilton Santa Monica Hotel.