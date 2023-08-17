FX has revealed the key art and release date for the third season of AHS spin-off American Horror Stories, which will premiere on Thursday October 26 exclusively on Hulu. The season will air as a four-episode “Huluween” event.

American Horror Stories is a shorter-form spin-off of Ryan Murphy’s popular American Horror Story franchise, where instead of exploring one story per season, there will be a new self-contained story every episode. The spin-off has already aired fifteen episodes across two seasons since it premiered in 2021.

The filming of season 3 was interrupted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which may be why this season is being aired as a four-episode special. The new mini-season will premiere on Thursday October 26, right in the middle of Halloween week.

The twelfth season of American Horror Story, subtitled ‘Delicate’, also had its production shut down due to strikes, and will be airing in two parts. FX recently announced that part one will premiere on September 20.