The American Horror Story Season 12 Episode 3 release date and time have been revealed. The episode titled “When The Bough Breaks” will air on Hulu. It will see Anna and Dex settle into their Hamptons sanctuary, only to experience their comfort fading. Anna also deals with her circle of trust slowly shrinking and doubts creeping into her head. Anna then ponders whether the evil she is experiencing is right under her nose.

Here’s when the episode is coming out.

The third episode of American Horror Story Season 12 will come out on October 4, 2023.

The release time is:

7:00 p.m. PT

10:00 p.m. ET

2:00 a.m. GMT

4:00 a.m. CEDT

Where to watch American Horror Story Season 12 Episode 3?

Viewers can watch American Horror Story Season 12 on Hulu.

To watch Episode 3, you must subscribe to Hulu. Hulu offers a wide variety of streaming content from different genres like action, romance, thriller, comedy, and anime. Some popular television shows, films, and anime present on Hulu include The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, Futurama, Prey, Palm Springs, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and Black Clover. A Hulu subscription comes in two kinds:

An ad-supported subscription that costs $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year.

An ad-free subscription that costs $14.99 a month.

The 12th season of American Horror Story focuses primarily on Anna Victoria Alcott, who yearns to have a family after multiple failed attempts at IVF. However, Anna soon becomes frightened and worried when she suspects someone is targeting her and her pursuit of motherhood.

The official synopsis for American Horror Story reads:

“After multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her and her pursuit of motherhood.”

