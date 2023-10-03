The American Horror Story Season 12 Episode 4 release date and time have been revealed. The episode will air on Hulu. It will be titled “Vanishing Twin” and continue to tell Anna’s story as she restores her public image with Siobhan’s help. However, what neither Anna nor her well-wishers know is that something sinister is brewing in the shadows.

Here’s when the episode is coming out.

The American Horror Story Season 12 Episode 4 release date is Oct. 11, 2023.

The American Horror Story Season 12 Episode 4 release time is:

7:00 p.m. PT

10:00 p.m. ET

2:00 a.m. GMT

4:00 a.m. CEST

Where to watch American Horror Story Season 12 Episode 4

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Hulu.

To watch episode 4, you can sign up to Hulu, which offers three Base plans to its potential subscribers. One costs $7.99 a month (with ADs) and another costs $14.99 (no ADs). In both cases, the first-month subscription is free. There is also the Hulu + Live TV plan, which includes Disney Plus and ESPN PLUS and costs $69.99 per month (with ADs, no free trial is available).

Viewers can also opt for Disney Bundles. The Duo Basic Bundle (Hulu and Disney Plus, with ADs) costs $9.99 monthly, while the Trio Basic (Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus, with ADs) costs $12.99 monthly. The Trio Premium (Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus, with no ADs on Hulu and Disney Plus) costs $19.99. The season can also be purchased on Apple TV Plus and Vudu for $19.99.

American Horror Story is a horror anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk for FX. Season 12, titled Delicate, is an adaptation of the 2023 book Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine (Danielle Rollins). The plot revolves around Anna Victoria Alcott, an actress trying to find a balance between her profession and her desire to start a family. However, it soon becomes apparent to her that nefarious forces are trying to prevent her from becoming a mother.

The official synopsis for the American Horror Story season 12 reads:

“After multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her and her pursuit of motherhood.”