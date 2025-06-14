This is a customer submitted press release. Submit your press release.

Strategic Investment to Support Critical U.S. and Allied Solid Rocket Motor and Space Launch Programs

Cedar City, Utah – June 11, 2025 American Pacific Corporation (AMPAC), a leading supplier of critical materials for solid rocket propulsion, recently announced that its parent company, NewMarket Corporation (NYSE: NEU), has approved a capital investment of up to $100 million to expand AMPAC’s ammonium perchlorate production capabilities.

The investment will support the construction of a new production line at AMPAC’s Cedar City, Utah facility, increasing capacity by more than 50%. The expansion is a direct response to the rapidly growing demand from U.S. and allied defense programs, as well as civil space launch systems. Project completion is anticipated in 2026.

Thomas E. Gottwald, Chairman and CEO of NewMarket Corporation, stated:

“We are proud to continue investing in AMPAC, a strategic national asset with a mission-critical role in global safety, security, and space programs. This expansion enables us to meet growing customer demand while enhancing supply chain security and product redundancy. It also reflects our long-term commitment to AMPAC’s success and its stakeholders.”

Kris Griffith, President of AMPAC, added:

“As our customers scale up solid rocket motor production to meet national security and space exploration goals, AMPAC is proud to invest alongside them. This expansion underscores our unwavering commitment to the surety of supply, technical excellence, and domestic resiliency in support of these essential missions.”

AMPAC is the leading North American manufacturer of ammonium perchlorate, a critical oxidizer and the primary ingredient used in solid rocket propellants for both defense and space systems. This expansion strengthens domestic production capacity at a time when the aerospace and defense industrial base is under pressure to scale rapidly and reduce foreign dependencies.

About American Pacific Corporation

Founded in 1955, American Pacific Corporation is headquartered in Cedar City, Utah and has been a cornerstone supplier to U.S. solid rocket motor programs for over 60 years. AMPAC’s products are used in strategic, tactical, and space launch applications, and the company is qualified on many NASA and Department of Defense propulsion platforms. AMPAC also manufactures Halotron™ BrX, a clean agent fire suppressant that replaces high ozone-depleting halons.

To learn more, visit www.ampac.us

About NewMarket Corporation

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE: NEU) is a holding company operating through its subsidiaries, Afton Chemical Corporation (Afton), Ethyl Corporation (Ethyl), and AMPAC. The Afton and Ethyl companies develop, manufacture, blend, and deliver chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. AMPAC is a manufacturer of specialty materials primarily used in solid rocket motors for the aerospace and defense industries. The NewMarket family of companies has a long-term commitment to its people, to safety, to providing innovative solutions for its customers, and to making the world a better place.

CONTACT:

Timothy K. Fitzgerald

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Related