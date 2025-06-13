Subscribe now with a one-month trial for only $1, then enjoy the first year at an exclusive rate of just $99.

Deal with China is not yet done

Scott Foster analyzes the latest developments in US-China trade talks, highlighting Donald Trump’s exaggerated claims of victory despite an unfinished deal. While a tentative framework was reached in London, China appears to have gained leverage.

Ukraine in strategic crisis as ceasefire hopes fade

James Davis analyzes the intensifying aerial war between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russian airfields. Meanwhile, Zelensky is intensifying lobbying in Washington, attempting to politically box in Trump by portraying him as soft on Russia.

SPD’s peace manifesto signals fracture in German security policy

Diego Faßnacht analyzes a growing intra-party revolt within Germany’s center-left SPD, where over 100 prominent figures have released a policy manifesto demanding a diplomatic reset with Russia and a sharp turn away from NATO’s militarization path.