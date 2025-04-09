More than 500 have been killed by Israeli airstrikes since Tuesday, when Israel’s government broke a two-month ceasefire with Hamas and has escalated attacks since.
Hospitals continue to be overwhelmed with more than 900 injuries and facing ongoing shortages since food and fuel were cut off by Israel’s government in early March.
UNICEF says Tuesday was the single deadliest day for children in Gaza since the war began.
On this episode of The Big Picture Podcast, Sidhwa, a volunteer trauma surgeon at Nasser Hospital, describes the daily ‘carnage’ he witnesses in Gaza.
