Image courtesy: carpoworld.com/ for illustrative purposes

Americana Restaurants International, the quick-service and casual dining operator in the MENA region and Kazakhstan, has signed an exclusive franchise agreement with premium lifestyle brand carpo, expanding its footprint into the luxury food retail sector.

The agreement grants Americana the exclusive rights to operate carpo stores in Kuwait and Qatar, with further expansion planned across Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

The rollout will begin with flagship stores expected to open by late 2025.

Founded in 1991 in Athens, carpo is known for its premium nuts, artisanal chocolates, and refined coffee, and operates in high-end locations in Greece, the UK, and the UAE, including a store in Dubai Mall launched in 2022.

A new outlet is set to open this autumn at Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi.

Move helps Americana tap into a sophisticated, fast-growing segment: Alabbar

“Partnering with carpo allows us to tap into a sophisticated, fast-growing segment with a globally respected brand built on craftsmanship and excellence,” said Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of the Board at Americana Restaurants. “It reflects our continued focus on innovation, brand elevation, and delivering differentiated experiences to our customers across the region.”

Kostas Kontopoulos, founder and CEO of carpo, added: “Partnering with Americana, a regional powerhouse with deep operational expertise, enables us to bring the carpo experience to consumers across the Gulf. This marks not just a commercial milestone, but the beginning of a shared vision to elevate consumer experience through heartfelt product offering and service excellence.”

The deal marks a strategic diversification for Americana, traditionally focused on quick-service and casual dining, into the high-margin premium retail space.

The company currently operates a portfolio of global brands including KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee’s, Krispy Kreme, Peet’s Coffee, TGI Friday’s, and Baskin Robbins.

Listed on both the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Saudi Exchange, Americana’s move into luxury retail aligns with its broader strategy to build communities around food, with a new emphasis on quality and sustainability.