The number of Americans visiting the Annapolis Valley in Nova Scotia might remain the same, but their reasons for making the trip appear to be shifting.

Some inns in the province, such as the Tattingstone Inn in Wolfville, N.S., say their American clientele is eager to see what a Canadian life has to offer.

“Since January, February, people that are checking in, when we are having conversations with them, they are looking for residency,” said Erika Banting, who is Tattingstone’s owner and also president of Inns of Nova Scotia.

“So they are taking interviews. One guest in particular, she’s a nurse and she’s looking to relocate to Canada.”

Banting says their visitors are concerned with the direction the United States under President Donald Trump is heading in.

“A number of them, they don’t feel safe depending on the field, specifically health care with women’s health in jeopardy, as well as their rights,” she said.

“They are threatened, their families are threatened so they want to move to a place where they feel safe.”

Local real estate broker Allen Chase says moving to the valley has become an appealing option. And according to his colleague, realtor Jeff Pettigrew, sales are up 26 per cent, some of which can be attributed to American interest.

“During the summer months, they inevitably stop in and start asking some questions, especially last summer before the American election when there was a bit of uncertainty about what they were going to expect,” said Pettigrew.

