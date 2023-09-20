



Article content (Bloomberg) — A family-run chain of truck stops founded nearly sixty years ago topped storied firms like IBM Corp., Nike Inc. and Apple Inc. in a new ranking of employee wellbeing. Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores scored 83 out of 100 in the first-ever survey from job site Indeed, part of Japan’s Recruit Holdings Co., which analyzed milions of anonymous employee reviews to rate US companies on happiness, stress, satisfaction and purpose. Only companies with 1,000 or more employees were eligible, and the top twenty ranged from airlines to consultancies to fast-food chains. Closely-held Love’s, which also operates a truck fleet, hotels and a logistics firm, employs more than 40,500 people including 1,500 at its Oklahoma City headquarters.

Article content The rankings reflect employers’ increased awareness and investments in wellbeing, a catch-all term that became a focus during the pandemic when employee burnout and mental-health issues like anxiety and depression skyrocketed. More than seven in ten people said their employer is now more concerned about their mental health than it was previously, the American Psychological Association (APA) found. Still, organizational efforts to boost wellbeing vary in terms of effectiveness. A survey of more than 2,000 US workers from human-resources technology firm Alight found that less than half believe their employer cares about their wellbeing. Measuring employee happiness is “challenging,” said Dr. Sonja Lyubomirsky, a professor of psychology at the University of California, Riverside, who helped Indeed develop its wellbeing methodology. The four wellbeing indicators — happiness, stress, satisfaction and purpose — were weighted equally, and employees rated each on a five-point scale that translated into scores from 40 to 100. At least 200 unique ratings were required to get considered for the US list. Indeed also compiled rankings for employers based in Canada and the UK.