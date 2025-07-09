



I’ve learned my lesson the hard way with dupes.

They almost always disappoint—stretching out, pilling up, or falling apart after a few washes.

And when that happens, I usually end up spending more money replacing them than if I’d just bought the real thing in the first place.

So these days, I stay away. I’m brand-name loyal when it comes to athleisure and I’ve come to believe that no knockoff can compete with the buttery softness or perfect fit of the real thing.

But even I had to raise an eyebrow at this latest dupe.

This Costco product recently went viral (again), with fans on social media claiming it’s different.

The price? Just $12.99. And while I may not be sold, I also can’t blame the shoppers who are.

Because when something looks this close to a $94 best-seller for a fraction of the price—it makes even the most loyal Vuori girlie (myself included) think twice.

While Costco battles dupe lawsuit, shoppers love this viral pair Image source: Bloomberg/Getty Images

Costco joggers go viral as shoppers call them Vuori dupes

The product in question? Costco’s Kirkland Signature Ladies’ Joggers.

They’re under $13, come in a range of seasonal colors, and have been making the rounds on social media again, thanks to their comfy fit and designer-inspired silhouette.

The buzz ramped up after Reddit users started praising them in dupe threads and Costco-specific forums. Commenters immediately chimed in with their own reviews:

“I’m obsessed. I buy them in every color when they come up for sale,” wrote Reddit user u/aka_chela.

Another user, u/chronic_inso, went even further: “Costco has Kirkland joggers that I like better than Vuori.”

And it’s not just Vuori comparisons. Reddit user u/carnivorousmu wrote, “So comfy. I like them more than my Lululemon Align joggers.”

They’ve got cuffed ankles, a soft drawstring waist, and that lived-in look that blends comfort with style.

The real kicker? You could grab seven pairs for the price of one Vuori jogger.

Still, not every shopper is completely sold. Some reviewers noted that while they’re a solid find for $13, they don’t quite hold up like their higher-end counterparts do.

Why Costco’s joggers still have customers hooked

This moment is bigger than joggers.

Costco’s viral jogger moment is just the latest example of how deep dupe culture runs and how much trust the brand has earned with shoppers.

While the company faces a legal battle over allegedly copying some of Lululemon’s popular products, these Vuori lookalike joggers are gaining traction without sparking that same backlash…at least for now.

But, why? Probably because customers want them.

In today’s economy, price tags matter more than ever. And Costco’s ability to deliver something that looks and feels close to luxury, without the luxury price, has made it a key player in the “good enough” space.

That’s why this story isn’t really about joggers. It’s about a retailer that knows exactly what its shoppers want and just how far it can push the line between value and imitation.

For some, $12.99 joggers that feel “close enough” to Vuori are more than good enough.

For others (like me), there’s still no substitute. But there’s no denying Costco’s power to sway even the most loyal brand fans, one cozy dupe at a time.

