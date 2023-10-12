There’s no better way to celebrate Amitabh Bachchan‘s birthday than seeing his brand new look in the upcoming mythological sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD.

Directed and written by Nag Ashwin, the film is based on a dystopian world. The film’s use of both Hindi and Telugu languages in its shooting makes it a multi-lingual production. It has a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Amitabh Bachchan dons a mysterious look in Kalki 2898 AD’s new poster

The official handle of Vyjayanthi Movies on X (formerly Twitter) revealed the poster for the iconic actor. The post read, “It’s an honor to be part of your journey and witness your greatness. Happy Birthday @SrBachchan sir.”

The poster depicts Amitabh Bachchan surrounded by an air of mystique, wearing a masked yet heavily bearded look, with only his eyes visible. It teases the actor’s look of a sage, standing upright in a cave-like structure, while sunshine falls right on top of him.

Amitabh Bachchan’s most recent on-screen appearance was in Ghoomer (2023), and he has several upcoming projects in his schedule. He is presently working on Ganapath, The Umesh Chronicles, and an as-yet-unnamed project with Rajinikanth, which is Thalaivar 170. Along with this, he is also hosting the 15th season of his iconic game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 15). Fans can also expect to hear him as a playback singer for the upcoming Kannada film, Butterfly.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Hindu mythology anticipates the ultimate incarnation of Vishnu, Kalki. As the present age concludes, known as Kalyug or Kali yuga, with the complete disappearance of righteousness and the world under the dominion of oppressors, prophecies affirm that Kalki will descend to Earth to end oppression and inaugurate a new era.

The working title for Kalki 2898 AD was announced as Project K, back in February 2020. Filming commenced in July 2021 on a futuristic set in Hyderabad, following a one-year delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film officially revealed its ultimate title, Kalki 2898 AD, at the San Diego Comic Con in July 2023. The producer is C Aswani Dutt from Vyjayanthi Movies, and the film is anticipated to hit screens in January 2024.