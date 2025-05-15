• Total assets stand at AED 2.42 billion

• Debt restructuring completed in March 2025

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Amlak Finance PJSC today announced its quarterly financial results for the period ended 31 March 2025. The company focused on prudently managing its UAE operations and balance sheet.

In Q1 2025, Amlak reported a net profit after income tax of AED 28 million, compared to a net profit after income tax of AED 27 million for Q1 2024, representing a 4% increase quarter on quarter.

Amlak’s total revenue for Q1 2025 increased by 15% to AED 76 million as compared to AED 66 million in Q1 2024. Meanwhile, revenues from financing and investing business activities for Q1 2025 decreased by 35% to AED 22 million as compared to AED 34 million in Q1 2024.

Amlak achieved greater operational efficiency, with operating costs decreasing by 18% to AED 18 million in Q1 2025, compared to AED 22 million in the same period last year.

Further, the company also recorded lower cost of distribution to financiers of AED 14 million in Q1 2025 compared to AED 16 million in Q1 2024 on investment deposits.

The company remained committed to meeting its financial obligations, with a repayment of AED 35 million to financiers during the quarter. To date, Amlak has settled 91% of its Islamic deposit liabilities, including Mudaraba Instrument related to financiers.

Notably, Amlak successfully secured the signature of all financiers on the restated Common Terms Agreement, which governs the new terms of the company’s debt restructuring. The agreement became effective on 17 March 2025. Additionally, Amlak secured shareholder approval on the sale of the company’s plots located in Ras Al Khor classified under investment properties.

In the region, Amlak’s investments contributed AED 3 million in income during the quarter.

Amlak Finance PJSC

Since its establishment in November 2000 as the region’s pioneer financial services provider, Amlak Finance has provided its customers with innovative, Sharia-compliant property financing products and solutions designed to meet the rapidly evolving market demands.

For more information, please visit www.amlakfinance.com