NV correspondent Serhiy Okunev visited the positions of the artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kupyansk in Kharkiv Oblast on New Year’s Eve and talked to them.

The soldiers told him that Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 are ordinary days for them, on which they will be engaged in the most effective destruction of the Russian troops, just like the last 676 days.

Serhiy Okunev/NV

When asked “What would you wish Santa Claus for the New Year?” almost all of them answered with one word: “Ammunition.”

Read also: President Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian nation in New Year’s address, exhorts further effort

Some of the dugouts are decorated with garlands and toys that the soldiers received in parcels from children. Perseus, the dog of one of the brigade’s soldiers, is sitting on a Soviet self-propelled artillery unit.

Serhiy Okunev/NV

“He is responsible for moral and psychological support,” she says.

Read also: Russia threatens airstrikes on New Year’s Eve as second consecutive air raid is declared across Ukraine

“He does his job perfectly. Sometimes psychologists have to come to the brigade. The guys say we don’t need psychologists, bring us Perseus instead.”

Serhiy Okunev/NV

According to the General Staff, as of Jan. 1, in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troop Grouping in the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 attacks by the Russian army near Synkivka and Petropavlivka in Kharkiv Oblast. The Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defense there but were unsuccessful.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine