Superstar Amr Diab has released his new album, “Ebtadeena” (We Began), featuring 15 diverse tracks spanning romantic, rhythmic, and dramatic styles. Diab continues to dominate the Arab music scene, collaborating with leading music producers from Egypt and across the Arab world.

A notable highlight of the album is the special participation of Amr Diab’s children. His daughter Jana lends her voice to the song “Khatfoni” (They Kidnapped Me), while his son Abdullah contributed both vocals and lyrics to “Yalla.” The latter track, composed by Aziz El Shafei and penned by Tamer Hussein, features Abdullah singing in English alongside his father.

Abdullah Amr Diab’s debut as a singer in ad with his father

This isn’t Abdullah’s first appearance with his father. In 2023, Amr Diab featured in a distinctive advertising campaign for a major telecommunications company, opting for acting scenes with his son Abdullah instead of a musical jingle. During the ad, Amr surprised his son by recording a new song in the studio. This prompted Abdullah to cut short his beach vacation and immediately head to the studio to join his father in the performance. This marked Abdullah’s first active participation as a singer in an advertisement, following a previous appearance with his father merely as an audience member at a concert.

Abdullah Diab’s first artistic step

In the same year, Abdullah Diab officially launched his debut song, “Something I Need,” in collaboration with his band, Koteri, which he founded in England. Amr Diab celebrated this milestone by sharing the song’s poster and music video on his social media accounts, commenting: “Congratulations to my son Abdullah Diab on his first song with his band, Koteri.”

Masked singer rumors and Abdullah Amr Diab

Separately, Abdullah Diab stirred controversy last year when some speculated he was the masked singer known as “TUL8TE,” who gained widespread popularity on social media. Despite some similarities and the buzz Abdullah created, these speculations proved incorrect. However, the incident clearly highlighted the public’s interest in his talent and his ability to capture attention.