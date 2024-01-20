The figure features the titular hero of Yacht Club game’s beloved 2D platformer posing with his iconic blue armor, horned helmet, and trusty shovel blade. The figure was designed by Youtooz community member and character artist therealracckun. Based on the number on the box, it appears more Shovel Knight figures could be released in the future.

While the Shovel Knight Youtooz figure looks like it will make a great addition to your shelf whether in the packaging or not, collectors will be pleased to hear it comes with an illustrated display box “showing a lush forest with a tall castle tower that spirals up to the clouds in the distance” on the outside and a dark blue backdrop on the interior. It also ships in its box with an additional protective outer sleeve and a custom plastic protector to ensure the statuette and its display box arrive in mint condition.