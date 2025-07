Chuck Ayoub from Redford, MI

Globular cluster M53 in Coma Berenices (at right) is accompanied by fainter NGC 5053 (at left). Astronomers have reported evidence for a tidal tail, suggesting the pair have interacted in the past. The imager took 2.5 hours of exposure with a Celestron RASA 8-inch f/2 scope and a one-shot color camera.