An arctic monument | Astronomy Magazine

















false

product

an-arctic-monument

https://www.astronomy.com/picture-of-the-day/photo/an-arctic-monument/

An arctic monument | Astronomy Magazine

Chirag Upreti from New York City Stetind Mountain — sometimes referred to as Norway’s “national mountain” — lies beneath a stunning display of aurora in this shot taken with a Sony mirrorless camera and 12mm fisheye lens.

https://www.astronomy.com/uploads/2025/05/Bird-aurora_Arctic-Norway_Chirag-Upreti-1568×1045.jpg

InStock

USD

1.00

1.00



article

ASY





162313