



Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If your New Year’s resolution is to log more miles, you can start crushing goals on the right foot by investing in a quality pair of running shoes. Asics has been a trusted brand in the world of running for 75 years, making shoes for runners of every stripe, from around-the-block joggers to yearly marathoners. Conveniently, one of the brand’s top-rated men’s running shoes, the GT-2000 10, is now discounted by up to 54% on Amazon right now.

The Asics GT-2000 10 is on sale for as low as $60—a savings of up to $70 off the original price of $130. The sneakers have a 4.6 average rating after nearly 3,000 votes and there are a whopping 23 colors to choose from. The 10 is an earlier version of the GT-2000 sneaker, which is currently on its 12th iteration. If you don’t need the latest tech for your everyday runs, you can score a substantial discount on this highly-rated pair.

Asics Men’s GT-2000 10 Running Shoes in Sheet Rock/Electric Blue, From $60 (was $130) on Amazon

Asics Men’s GT-2000 10 Running Shoes in Sheet Rock/Electric Blue Courtesy of Amazon

The GT-2000 utilizes Asics’ Flytefoam technology and provides lightweight cushioning and bounce. It also features an OrthoLite X-30 sock liner for comfort inside the shoe. The shoes weigh 9.9 ounces (based on a men’s size 9) and have an 8mm heel drop.

As part of Asics’ stability line, it’s built with extra cushioning that’s targeted toward runners with flat feet or those who overpronate. Overpronation refers to the excessive inward rolling of the foot when you step. According to Asics, this can cause a variety of problems including shin splints and bunions, but the right stability shoe can help correct those issues. Despite that, these shoes are also suitable for neutral runners who simply want extra cushioning.

Amid a flurry of sales from trendy running brands like Hoka and On running, Asics remains the best option for those in search of a great deal. Not only are they more affordable, with an average sale price between $60 and $75, but they’re backed by one of the best brands in running and have hundreds of helpful reviews that allow you get a better sense of sizing and performance.

Asics Men’s GT-2000 10 Running Shoes in Lake Drive/White, From $60 (was $130) on Amazon

Asics Men’s GT-2000 10 Running Shoes in Lake Drive/White Courtesy of Amazon

One shopper who had been running in Nike and Adidas sneakers was impressed after switching to the GT-2000 10. “I’ve run two ultras and a half marathon in these,” they said. “No blisters, soft on the feet, incredible shoes.” They also noted the shoes worked on both pavement and trails, although they’re marketed as road-running shoes.

Asics loyalists are also happy with the 10th iteration of this stability shoe. “I’ve been wearing Asics GT-2000s as my primary running shoe for 10 years,” a loyal Asics shopper said. “I’ve never had any pain or discomfort while running in them.” Another shopper noted that they have “been wearing the Asics GT-2000 for many years, and they’ve always held up great.”

Despite how much they’re loved by runners, they’re perfectly suited for just walking. One shopper wrote that the shoe “feels great on long-distance walks,” while another shopper found that they were a versatile shoe to “do it all,” and mentioned running, walking, and working out. A common complaint was about how the toe can be too narrow for some feet and that the shoes run small. Fortunately, wide sizes are available, but you should always go up by at least a half-size when ordering a running shoe.

For as low as $60, you can score a pair of the Asics GT-2000 10 to jumpstart your fitness goals for the new year or simply replace your old everyday shoes. But there’s no way to be sure how long this deal or sizes will last, so if these are calling your name, pull the trigger to ensure you get one.