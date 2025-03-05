The UK’s decision last week to fund an increase in defence spending with deep cuts to the foreign aid budget was met with widespread dismay. It followed on from the Trump administration’s sweeping cuts to its USAid programme, and is part of the wider trend towards politicising development funding that has left the sector suddenly facing decisions that are likely to impact global heath and security for generations to come.
Global health correspondent Kat Lay sets out the catastrophe facing the development funding world, illustrated by case studies of how the aid cuts will damage programmes tackling hunger, HIV and Aids, the environment and women and girls.
Then, in the Opinion pages, Larry Elliott argues that aid cuts are not just economically indefensible, but also morally so.
Spotlight | Can Keir Starmer be Europe’s bridge to Trump?
Amid the fallout from Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s catastrophic trip to Washington and efforts to secure a peace plan for Ukraine, is Britain’s prime minister the man for a critical moment? Kiran Stacey reports
Science | Is the world ready for bigger waves?
In some seas, swells are growing noticeably larger. Scientists say coastal communities should be prepared for damaging consequences – but also potential opportunities. By James Bradley
Feature | The savage suburbia of Helen Garner
Over 50 years, the Australian has become one of her country’s most revered and beloved authors, writing as if readers were her friend, party to her most candid thoughts. Is she finally going to get worldwide recognition? By Sophie Elmhirst
Opinion | Defiance, not subservience, is how we resist Trump
The US president has utterly changed the rules of engagement. World leaders must learn this – and quickly, argues Simon Tisdall
Culture | Gracie Abrams, the year’s biggest pop star
The US singer’s unfiltered approach to pop has made her a superstar. She talks to Alexis Petridis about the horror of American politics – and the solace of needlepoint
The death of the Scottish painter Jack Vettriano this week visually catapulted me back to the 1990s. This gallery of his life in pictures was the roadmap. Isobel Montgomery, deputy editor
Last weekend’s Academy Awards reminded me of a wonderful piece written by you, dear readers, as you chose your most romantic moments in film. Now, if you can keep your awards speeches short and sweet … Neil Willis, production editor
