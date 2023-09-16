Neowiz’s self-described soulslike is nearing release and as you can read in Game Informer’s Lies of P review… we’re fans. Join Wesley LeBlanc, who reviewed the game, and me as we pick up the game at about the halfway point. You won’t encounter any major spoilers in the live stream archive, but you will get to see what the game looks like a little deeper in.

If you enjoy our livestreams but haven’t subscribed to our Twitch channel, know that doing so not only gives you notifications and access to special emotes. You’ll also be granted entry to the official Game Informer Discord channel, where our welcoming community members, moderators, and staff gather to talk games, entertainment, food, and organize hangouts! Be sure to also follow our second YouTube channel, Game Informer Shows, to watch other Replay episodes as well as Twitch archives such as Replay, GI Live, and more.