Trump is showing how scared he is by claiming that his former vice president Mike Pence is not a good person and has gone over to the ‘dark side.’

Trump posted on Truth Social:

WOW, it’s finally happened! Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side. I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was “too honest.” He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!

There is no evidence that Pence was about to lose his seat as governor of Indiana, but his former vice president speaking out against him has gotten under Trump’s skin. Pence stayed quiet to the country’s detriment for more than two years, but now that he is talking, he is telling all. Pence even shouted at Trump supporters in a parking lot.

Interestingly, Trump views ‘the dark side’ as following the law and speaking the truth.

If Donald Trump is convicted for his attempted coup, it will be because Mike Pence provided valuable evidence against Trump.

Donald Trump claiming that Mike Pence is a bad person is like the former president insulting himself.

If Pence is such a bad person, why did Trump add him to the ticket?

Trump is scared and worried about what Mike Pence could say.

The ex-president is trying to discredit a potential Jack Smith witness, and his comments about Pence could be viewed as witness tampering.