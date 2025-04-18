Abstract

A new case of injury healing on the carapace is reported in a female Hottentotta saulcyi (Simon, 1880). An asymmetrical indentation was observed on the anterior part of the carapace, resulting from the healing of an old injury. The indentation is relatively deep, with muscle tissue visible inside it. Scar tissue is present at the end of indentation and healing tissue is present along its margins.

Yeşilyurt, F., & Yağmur, E. A. 2025 . An injury healing on the carapace of Hottentotta saulcyi (Simon, 1880) (Scorpiones: Buthidae). Euscorpius, No. 410: 1-3. https://mds.marshall.edu/euscorpius/vol2025/iss410/1/