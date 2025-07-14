Newmark Hotels & Reserves’ ultra-luxury retreat in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, invites guests to experience curated moments and nature-inspired, intentional luxury above the Zambezi River.

Newmark Hotels & Reserves is pleased to announce that Bupenyu Lodge, its highly anticipated ultra-luxury property above Zimbabwe’s Batoka Gorge, will welcome its first guests from 1 December 2025. Reservations are now open for those seeking to reconnect with nature’s quiet magnificence in one of Africa’s most awe-inspiring landscapes.

Set just 28 kilometres from Victoria Falls, above Rapid No. 22 of the Zambezi River, the lodge honours its setting through seamless integration with the landscape and community, offering a rare blend of refined luxury, immersive nature, and authentic African adventure. Its name, Bupenyu — meaning “life” in the local Nambya language — embodies a celebration of life’s vibrancy within one of the continent’s most dramatic natural backdrops.

The architectural vision by Stellenbosch-based Experience Architects pays tribute to the gorge’s heritage through cantilevered forms and tensile cables, subtly inspired by the engineering legacy of the historic railway bridge below and the timeless stillness of its geology. Stone-clad passageways and basalt-lined walls heighten the sense of anticipation on arrival, ultimately revealing breathtaking views over the Zambezi River, some 180 metres below. Interiors by Amy Kidger of Hinterland Studio weave local artistry and natural materials into a calm, grounded elegance, echoing the lodge’s belief that true luxury is experienced through authenticity, intention, and a profound sense of place.

Eleven cliffside suites (52 m²) and an exclusive two-bedroom villa (134 m²) blend harmoniously with the rugged terrain, connected by pathways that wind through indigenous miombo woodland. Each suite features a private plunge pool, generous indoor-outdoor living spaces, and natural textures that root the experience firmly in place. “Nothing looks out of place,” says General Manager Razwilson Dube. “We are part of this landscape, and our guests are invited to become part of it, too.”

Shared spaces flow naturally across the site, including three distinct dining platforms, a boma inspired by the nesting grounds of the rare Taita falcon, a cliffside bird hide, spa treatment pods, an infinity pool, a wine cellar, a gym with a one-kilometre running track, and an on-site helipad for seamless transfers.

Local, seasonal ingredients will underpin a curated culinary journey overseen by Newmark’s Group Head Chef Chris Erasmus, supported by Group Sommelier Marlvin Gwese. Dishes and rituals will honour the surrounding landscape and culture, with traditions shared in meaningful, memorable ways.

“Every detail here is designed to honour our surroundings and create a sense of belonging,” Dube explains, adding that his goal is to build a team rooted in local culture, with at least 80% of staff recruited from neighbouring villages.

Beyond the lodge, curated journeys will invite guests to explore helicopter flights over Victoria Falls, rhino conservation excursions, horseback safaris, day trips to Chobe and Hwange National Parks, Zambezi River cruises, adrenaline-filled swims at Devil’s Pool, and opportunities to connect with local communities at Chinotimba Township.

Sustainability and community connection form the foundation of Bupenyu’s vision, with solar energy systems, water-wise gardens, and community partnerships embedded from the outset. Michael Liffmann, Newmark’s Director of Pre-Openings and Portfolio Development, notes: “Bupenyu is designed to deliver authentic experiences that honour Zimbabwe and its people. We see this lodge as the culmination of our philosophy: creating transformative journeys rooted in place, elevated through design, hospitality, and sustainability.”

Newmark Hotels & Reserves continues to expand its African footprint with Bupenyu, marking its sixth country of operation, with further openings planned in the Lowveld and Namibia in 2026. Founder and CEO Neil Markovitz adds: “Bupenyu Lodge represents a celebration of Africa — its natural grandeur, its people, its wildlife, and its spirit of exploration. We are honoured to extend this invitation to our guests.”

Bookings for stays from 1 December 2025 are now open, with early enquiries warmly welcomed. To enquire, please get in touch with reservations@newmarkhotels.com.

ENDS

About Newmark Hotels & Reserves

Newmark Hotels & Reserves lives by the promise of “Experience Authentic”. It creates memorable and unique experiences for guests – authentic to the location, environs and people of each of its properties.

From gracious boutique luxury hotels, vibrant city hotels, inspiring safari lodges to blissful island getaways – Newmark is a curator of occasions that excite, serve, soothe and take care of its guests. Occasions that are complemented by sensorial cuisine, directed by Newmark’s Group Head Chef, and enhanced by its Group Sommelier’s selected wine choices.

Established in 2007, Newmark Hotels & Reserves has its roots in Cape Town, and continues to expand throughout Africa. The hospitality management company’s South African footprint includes Cape Town’s iconic V&A Waterfront, the open skies of the Karoo, the rolling green hills of the UNESCO Waterberg Biosphere and the vast Kruger National Park where lion, elephant, buffalo, rhino and leopard roam free. Further afield, Newmark’s guests can experience West African golf experiences, East African gorilla trekking experiences, and the opulence of Mauritian and Zanzibar beach resorts. Soon, guests will also be able to discover Namibia’s water-rich safari land in the Zambezi Region, originally known as the Caprivi Strip.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Cara Steyn

Communications Manager

Newmark Hotels & Reserves

Email: Cara@newmarkhotels.com

Website: www.newmarkhotels.com